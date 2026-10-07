Not Ajit Agarkar's Exit! Here's Why BCCI Delayed Squad Announcement For Rohit, Kohli's Last Series In New Zealand

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India are likely to announce their squads for the five-match ODI series in New Zealand and the subsequent Test series next week, with selectors in New Delhi waiting to assess India A players against Australia A. The ODI opener is on November 4 in Auckland, while the Test leg will also shape World Test Championship hopes

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indias ODI Squad announcement delay reason explained
India are expected to name squads for the New Zealand ODI and Test tours next week with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in it. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary of this article

  • India are expected to name squads for the New Zealand ODI and Test tours next week

  • Selectors are watching the ongoing India A versus Australia A one-day series before finalising the ODI group

  • The ODI opener is scheduled for November 4 in Auckland, with an alternate squad planned for the last two matches

India are likely to announce their squads for the five-match ODI series in New Zealand and the subsequent Test series next week. Selectors are waiting to assess a few players in the ongoing unofficial one-day series between India A and Australia A. The ODI opener is on November 4 in Auckland.

They also plan to keep an alternate squad ready for the last two ODIs because the Test regulars are likely to leave early to prepare for the longer format. Times of India reported that the delay is tied to final selection calls before the tour.

That makes the ongoing India A matches part trial and part preparation. The performances in the Australia A fixtures are expected to shape the ODI group for the back end of the series and help selectors manage the overlap with Test build-up.

India A auditions

The India A series matters now. It has given decision-makers a direct look at how ODI hopefuls fare against quality opposition, and a few players from this group are set to enter the ODI squad for the last two matches.

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India A had dominated the four-day games but stumbled badly in their first 50-over match. They lost by 125 runs after being bowled out for 149 while chasing 275.

Mahli Beardman led that collapse. The 21-year-old Western Australia fast bowler ripped through Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Prabhsimran Singh and Suryansh Shedge. He returned figures of 4 for 23 after missing seven months with a lumbar bone stress fracture.

Rajat Patidar alone offered resistance. He made 53 as the Australian quicks folded India A cheaply and strengthened the case for a closer look at the fringe ODI options.

T20I and A squads

India have already moved on one front. On Tuesday, they named their T20I squad for the New Zealand tour, with Shreyas Iyer continuing as captain of a largely unchanged side that is currently playing the West Indies.

One return stood out. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back in the T20I setup after last playing for India in the format in November 2022.

Selectors have also named the India A squad for three multi-day matches against New Zealand A. That group will not stay unchanged, though, because players are expected to be rotated to keep them ready for the Test series.

The Test leg carries bigger weight. It will have a major say in India’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, which is why selectors appear to be balancing immediate ODI needs with longer-term red-ball planning.

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