Who Will Pick India's Squad For New Zealand Series After Ajit Agarkar's Exit?

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 5 October 2026 1:01 pm

India are likely to name full-strength squads for all three series in New Zealand, with the five-match ODI leg set to aid preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which begins on October 2 next year. However, following BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar's exit at the end of his tenure, the question arises: who will select the squad for the New Zealand series?

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 5 October 2026 1:01 pm

BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade