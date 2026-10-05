Who Will Pick India's Squad For New Zealand Series After Ajit Agarkar's Exit?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India are likely to name full-strength squads for all three series in New Zealand, with the five-match ODI leg set to aid preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which begins on October 2 next year. However, following BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar's exit at the end of his tenure, the question arises: who will select the squad for the New Zealand series?

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BCCI member units empowered office-bearers to decide on Ajit Agarkars future
BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Summary of this article

  • Former India player Pragyan Ojha is set to act as interim chief of the BCCI selection committee after Ajit Agarkar's tenure ended.

  • India are likely to field full-strength squads for all three series in New Zealand

  • The five-match ODI series will feed into India’s build-up for the 2027 ODI World Cup

Pragyan Ojha is set to act as interim chief of the BCCI's selection committee after Ajit Agarkar's tenure as the main man ended on October 4.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Pragyan Ojha's first task will be finalising India's squad for the tour of New Zealand.

The BCCI's senior men's selection committee may meet between October 5 and 11. The New Zealand tour will begin on October 22.

As per the report, the men's selection committee will function with four members until a new selector is appointed.

When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Their Next ODI For India?

By Deepak Joshi

A Very Long Tour

The New Zealand tour will feature five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests.

India are likely to pick full-strength squads for all three series in New Zealand, with the five-match ODI leg set to play a direct role in their build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on 2 October next year.

That thinking gathered pace after the ODI series against the West Indies ended last week. India captain Shubman Gill had then expressed his desire to have the first-choice players available for the next series.

Related Content
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left and chief selector Ajit Agarkar talk during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP
File photo of India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left and chief selector Ajit Agarkar talk during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left and chief selector Ajit Agarkar talk during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP

As things stand, all of India’s top players are likely to be available for the five 50-over matches.

The series is expected to shape their early planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India's T20I Series Schedule Vs New Zealand

MatchDateVenue
1st T20IOctober 22, 2026Christchurch
2nd T20IOctober 24, 2026Christchurch
3rd T20IOctober 27, 2026Wellington
4th T20IOctober 30, 2026Auckland
5th T20INovember 1, 2026Hamilton

India's ODI Schedule Vs New Zealand

MatchDateVenue
1st ODINovember 4, 2026Auckland
2nd ODINovember 7, 2026Wellington
3rd ODINovember 10, 2026Hamilton
4th ODINovember 13, 2026Tauranga (Bay Oval)
5th ODINovember 15, 2026Tauranga (Bay Oval)

India's Test Schedule Vs New Zealand

MatchDatesVenue
1st TestNovember 19?23, 2026Wellington (Basin Reserve)
2nd TestNovember 27 ? Dec 1, 2026Christchurch (Hagley Park South)

Important For WTC

India are likely to field a powerful group for the two-Test series against New Zealand as they try to stay in the race for the 2027 World Test Championship final. A 2-0 result would be important for those qualification hopes.

Mukesh Kumar could return after a strong Irani Cup outing. The Bengal pacer took six wickets in the second innings as Rest of India beat Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs.

Akash Deep is also expected to be included for the overseas Test series. Both pacers could add depth to India’s bowling attack in New Zealand.

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