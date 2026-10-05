Who Will Pick India's Squad For New Zealand Series After Ajit Agarkar's Exit?

Former India player Pragyan Ojha is set to act as interim chief of the BCCI selection committee after Ajit Agarkar's tenure ended.
India are likely to field full-strength squads for all three series in New Zealand
The five-match ODI series will feed into India’s build-up for the 2027 ODI World Cup
Pragyan Ojha is set to act as interim chief of the BCCI's selection committee after Ajit Agarkar's tenure as the main man ended on October 4.
According to a Cricbuzz report, Pragyan Ojha's first task will be finalising India's squad for the tour of New Zealand.
The BCCI's senior men's selection committee may meet between October 5 and 11. The New Zealand tour will begin on October 22.
As per the report, the men's selection committee will function with four members until a new selector is appointed.
A Very Long Tour
India are likely to pick full-strength squads for all three series in New Zealand, with the five-match ODI leg set to play a direct role in their build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on 2 October next year.
That thinking gathered pace after the ODI series against the West Indies ended last week. India captain Shubman Gill had then expressed his desire to have the first-choice players available for the next series.
As things stand, all of India’s top players are likely to be available for the five 50-over matches.
The series is expected to shape their early planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
India's T20I Series Schedule Vs New Zealand
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|1st T20I
|October 22, 2026
|Christchurch
|2nd T20I
|October 24, 2026
|Christchurch
|3rd T20I
|October 27, 2026
|Wellington
|4th T20I
|October 30, 2026
|Auckland
|5th T20I
|November 1, 2026
|Hamilton
India's ODI Schedule Vs New Zealand
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|1st ODI
|November 4, 2026
|Auckland
|2nd ODI
|November 7, 2026
|Wellington
|3rd ODI
|November 10, 2026
|Hamilton
|4th ODI
|November 13, 2026
|Tauranga (Bay Oval)
|5th ODI
|November 15, 2026
|Tauranga (Bay Oval)
India's Test Schedule Vs New Zealand
|Match
|Dates
|Venue
|1st Test
|November 19?23, 2026
|Wellington (Basin Reserve)
|2nd Test
|November 27 ? Dec 1, 2026
|Christchurch (Hagley Park South)
Important For WTC
India are likely to field a powerful group for the two-Test series against New Zealand as they try to stay in the race for the 2027 World Test Championship final. A 2-0 result would be important for those qualification hopes.
Mukesh Kumar could return after a strong Irani Cup outing. The Bengal pacer took six wickets in the second innings as Rest of India beat Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs.
Akash Deep is also expected to be included for the overseas Test series. Both pacers could add depth to India’s bowling attack in New Zealand.