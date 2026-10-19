Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Pragyan Ojha Replaces Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector, Ramesh Powar Joins Selection Committee

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Published at:

The BCCI has appointed Ramesh Powar to the Men’s Selection Committee, with Pragyan Ojha replacing Ajit Agarkar as chairperson. The panel also includes Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh and Ajay Ratra

image Prefer on Google
Ramesh Powar Joins BCCI Men’s Selection Committee, Pragyan Ojha To Chair Panel
Ramesh Power is the frontrunner to be appointed in the BCCI's senior men's selection committee | Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Ramesh Powar has joined the BCCI Men’s Selection Committee following Ajit Agarkar’s exit

  • Pragyan Ojha will chair the five-member panel based on seniority in Test appearances

  • The BCCI acknowledged Agarkar’s tenure, during which India won three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed former India spinner Ramesh Powar to the Men’s Selection Committee, with Pragyan Ojha set to take over as the panel’s chairperson following Ajit Agarkar’s exit.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, recommended Powar unanimously after interviewing and evaluating candidates at the BCCI headquarters.

Powar played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India before moving into coaching. His assignments have included stints as head coach of the India women’s team and domestic sides Mumbai and Gujarat, along with a role as bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

During his time with the women’s team, Powar guided India to an Asia Cup title and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Ojha will lead the five-member selection panel on the basis of seniority, determined by the number of Test matches played. The committee also comprises Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh and Ajay Ratra.

Related Content
The current structure and functioning of the BCCI are broadly in line with other major cricket boards across the world. - File
Parthiv Patel reportedly was a contener for the BCCI Chairman of Selectors role. - Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the selection committee. - File Photo
BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. - | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

The BCCI also expressed its appreciation for Agarkar’s work as chairman, a position he took up in July 2023. During his tenure, India won three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and gold medals at two consecutive Asian Games.

BCCI Men’s Selection Committee:

Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Ramesh Powar.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories