Ramesh Powar has joined the BCCI Men’s Selection Committee following Ajit Agarkar’s exit
Pragyan Ojha will chair the five-member panel based on seniority in Test appearances
The BCCI acknowledged Agarkar’s tenure, during which India won three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday appointed former India spinner Ramesh Powar to the Men’s Selection Committee, with Pragyan Ojha set to take over as the panel’s chairperson following Ajit Agarkar’s exit.
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, recommended Powar unanimously after interviewing and evaluating candidates at the BCCI headquarters.
Powar played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India before moving into coaching. His assignments have included stints as head coach of the India women’s team and domestic sides Mumbai and Gujarat, along with a role as bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
During his time with the women’s team, Powar guided India to an Asia Cup title and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Ojha will lead the five-member selection panel on the basis of seniority, determined by the number of Test matches played. The committee also comprises Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh and Ajay Ratra.
The BCCI also expressed its appreciation for Agarkar’s work as chairman, a position he took up in July 2023. During his tenure, India won three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and gold medals at two consecutive Asian Games.
BCCI Men’s Selection Committee:
Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra and Ramesh Powar.