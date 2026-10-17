Former Spinner With Two Tests Set To Replace Ajit Agarkar In Selection Committee, Pragyan Ojha To Lead Panel - Reports

Ramesh Powar has emerged as the frontrunner for the BCCI senior men’s selection committee role
Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector ends on October 4, prompting the vacancy
The Cricket Advisory Committee interviewed four or five candidates on October 15
Former Indian spinner Ramesh Powar is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Ajit Agarkar in the BCCI's senior men's selection committee. According to a Cricbuzz report, Ramesh Powar applied for the role and is a favourite to join the selection committee.
Reports further claim that the interim chief, Pragyan Ojha, is likely to be given a permanent role as the lead of the selection panel.
Following the conclusion of Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector on October 4, the BCCI invited applications to fill a vacancy on its senior men’s selection committee.
On October 15, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) interviewed four or five candidates, including former India opener Wasim Jaffer and former Baroda players Connor Williams and Jacob Martin.
As per reports, the CAC has decided to go ahead with Powar, who had served as India's women's cricket team head coach in the past. Powar has represented India in two Tests and 31 ODIs.
Powar was earlier considered the frontrunner to become the new chief of the BCCI’s junior selection committee and had also interviewed for the position. However, he is now expected to join the senior selection panel.
Last month, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel was expected to be the leading candidate to take over Agarkar's position on the selection committee, but he eventually decided not to file an application.
At the same time, the BCCI is said to be aiming to have one of its Centre of Excellence (CoE) representatives take part in future selection panel meetings. VVS Laxman, who already took part in the virtual meeting on Friday when decisions regarding India's ODI and Test teams for the tour of New Zealand were made, is expected to assume this role.
His ongoing involvement in these discussions is intended to provide the selectors with clearer, up-to-date information about the players' fitness, injury conditions, and general availability.
Powar was also interviewed for the junior selection panel. He was initially considered for the chairman’s role before eventually being co-opted into the senior panel. The chairman junior selection committee role may now go to Dodda Ganesh.