Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kuldeep Yadav In? India's Predicted XI For 5th T20I Against West Indies

India and West Indies face off in the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru with the series locked at 2-2
Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unlikely to debut, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav is favored to return
Captain Shreyas Iyer aims for a balanced lineup to tackle the high-scoring Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch
India will aim to bounce back and clinch the five-match T20I series when they face the West Indies in the fifth and final match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. With the series level at 2-2, the decider presents a crucial test for Shreyas Iyer and his team following their 24-run defeat in Hyderabad.
The fourth T20I exposed India's bowling concerns, as West Indies captain Shai Hope smashed a century to help his team post a formidable total of 247. The hosts now face important selection decisions, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Kuldeep Yadav among the players attracting attention ahead of the series finale.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the major talking points throughout the series despite not featuring in India's first four matches. The teenage batter is part of the squad, but the team management has continued to back its existing batting combination.
Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has backed the youngster's inclusion for the final match. Sooryavanshi's natural position is at the top of the order, meaning India would need to consider how to accommodate him without upsetting the balance of the batting lineup.
Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have been India's preferred opening pair. However, with the series on the line, the management could consider giving Sooryavanshi an opportunity to showcase his attacking approach. His inclusion remains a possibility rather than a confirmed selection.
Kuldeep Yadav is another name to watch ahead of the decider. The left-arm wrist-spinner played the first two T20Is but missed the next two matches. His absence became a talking point after India's bowlers struggled to contain the West Indies in Hyderabad.
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin questioned the decision to leave Kuldeep out, particularly given his ability to trouble batters in the middle overs. Kuldeep claimed two wickets in the opening match, although he conceded 53 runs in the second.
IND Vs WI 5th T20I Predicted XI
India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.