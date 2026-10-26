India aim to seal the T20I series with a third consecutive win against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan remains unavailable, opening the door for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Bhuvneshwar Kumar could retain his place despite expensive outings in the first two games
India will look to extend their winning run and take an unassailable 3-0 lead when they face New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series on October 27 in Wellington. The Men in Blue have won both opening games by four wickets and will aim to maintain their momentum at the Sky Stadium.
However, India will once again be without Ishan Kishan, who has been ruled out of the third T20I as he continues his recovery from a low-grade right adductor strain. According to the BCCI update, the wicketkeeper-batter is recovering well but has yet to regain match fitness.
Kishan's absence opens up another opportunity for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who featured in the second T20I. The youngster could retain his place, although his batting position will be an interesting talking point.
Sooryavanshi batted at No. 3 in the previous game and managed just four runs off eight deliveries. India could consider giving him another opportunity, potentially with a more familiar role at the top of the order.
India could also explore the option of bringing in Shivam Dube to add batting depth and another seam-bowling option. Nevertheless, after two consecutive victories, the team management might prefer sticking with its existing combination rather than making unnecessary changes.
Another selection call revolves around Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The experienced pacer has conceded 99 runs across the first two matches, making him a potential candidate for rest.
However, India could back him for another game as he attempts to rediscover his rhythm following his return to the T20I setup after four years. A change in the bowling attack remains possible, with Mayank Yadav among the alternatives.
India Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar