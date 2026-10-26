India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India and New Zealand will play the 3rd match of the five-match T20I series on Tuesday, October 27
The match takes place at the Hnry Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium
India hold a commanding 2-0 lead and will look to seal the series with a win
Holding a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series, India will look to seal the deal when they take on New Zealand at the Hnry Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.
Following defeats in the opening two encounters, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner faces an uphill task to rally his side and prevent the Men in Blue from running away with the series.
The tour began with a sensational run-fest, where India successfully chased down a daunting target to win by four wickets after New Zealand posted 225/4. The second fixture was equally dramatic, turning into a last-over thriller where Tilak Varma's explosive, unbeaten 51 off 26 deliveries guided India home with just a ball to spare.
While India's batting has clicked, their bowling has raised eyebrows under captain Shreyas Iyer, with every bowler conceding over 40 runs in the series opener.
For New Zealand, Glenn Phillips has led the batting charge, but consistency with the ball remains elusive outside of standout performances like Santner's in Christchurch. India will miss the services of Ishan Kishan, as injury keeps him away from the 3rd T20I, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may retain his place in the playing XI.
Backed by a 2-0 cushion, the visitors enter the third T20I as favorites, but a wounded New Zealand side will be desperate to keep the series alive.
All You Need To Know About India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I
When and where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I take place?
The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I begin?
The second T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST on Tuesday, October 27.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?
The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I online in India?
The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India from 12:30 PM IST onwards.
India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra.
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy.