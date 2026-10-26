Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-Series clash at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan aim to maintain their winning momentum, while Sri Lanka fight for a place in the final
Check PAK vs SL live streaming details, match preview, squads, date, time and telecast information
Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the ODI Tri-Series 2026 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on October 27. The contest is part of the seven-match tournament featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England, with the top two teams qualifying for the final on October 31.
Led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan will look to make the most of their home advantage and strengthen their position in the race for the final. The hosts boast an experienced batting lineup featuring Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Salman Ali Agha, while their bowling attack includes Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.
Their ability to strike early and control the middle overs could prove crucial. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back against the hosts after losing their opening encounter by 37 runs. Captain Kusal Mendis will be central to their hopes, alongside experienced campaigners Dasun Shanaka and Kamindu Mendis.
Their batting unit will need to handle Pakistan's pace attack more effectively, while Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage could play important roles with the ball.
The upcoming clash carries added significance for Sri Lanka, who are chasing a place in the final. Pakistan have already secured qualification after winning their first three matches. The hosts will also be without Saim Ayub, who has been released from the squad to work on his batting form.
On Sunday, the hosts edged England by one wicket in a thrilling encounter, with Shadab Khan smashing an unbeaten 113 and sharing a match-winning last-wicket stand with Haris Rauf, confirming their place in the tri-series final.
Sahibzada Farhan has joined the squad as his replacement.With Pakistan riding high on confidence and Sri Lanka fighting to strengthen their qualification hopes, the Lahore encounter promises a competitive battle between two familiar rivals.
All You Need To Know About Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series
When and where will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match take place?
Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the fifth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
What time will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match begin?
The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time), with the toss scheduled for 1:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time).
Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match in India?
The match will not be telecast live on television in India.
How can fans watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match online in India?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match on the Veto app.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi(c), Razaullah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Ghazi Ghori
Sri Lanka Squad: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Kamil Mishara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Udara, Sachindu Colombage