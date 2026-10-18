Salman Ali Agha Slams Fastest ODI Century Of His Career, Celebrates In Unique Style | Watch

Salman Ali Agha smashed his fastest ODI century, reaching 100 in 82 balls against Sri Lanka
He scored 107 off 90 deliveries, including 10 fours and one six
Agha celebrated his century with a unique gesture after recent setbacks in Pakistan cricket
Salman Ali Agha answered his recent critics in emphatic fashion, smashing a stunning century against Sri Lanka in Pakistan’s opening match of the ODI tri-series on October 18, 2026. The Pakistan all-rounder reached three figures in just 82 balls, recording the fastest ODI hundred of his career.
His knock came at a crucial moment after a difficult period that saw him lose Pakistan’s T20I captaincy and miss out on selection for the Test squad. Agha’s aggressive batting helped Pakistan recover and post a competitive total at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. However, it was not just his century that caught attention, as the batter also produced a distinctive celebration after reaching the milestone.
Salman Ali Agha’s Fastest ODI Century and Unique Celebration
Agha brought up his fourth ODI century with a boundary off Asitha Fernando, having faced 82 deliveries. He eventually scored 107 off 90 balls, striking 10 fours and one six before being dismissed. His previous fastest ODI hundred had come against Sri Lanka in 2025, when he reached the landmark in 83 balls.
After reaching the milestone, Agha removed his glove and placed a finger beside his right eye. The gesture quickly sparked speculation among fans, with some interpreting it as a response to his critics. However, the exact meaning of his celebration remains unconfirmed.
Salman Ali Agha’s Comeback After Losing T20I Captaincy
The century was particularly significant given the challenges Agha had faced in recent weeks. He was sent home midway through Pakistan’s England tour and subsequently removed as T20I captain, with Sahibzada Farhan taking over the leadership role. He also missed out on Pakistan’s Test squad, putting additional pressure on him to deliver with the bat.
Rather than allowing those setbacks to affect his performances, Agha returned to domestic cricket and enjoyed an outstanding run in the President’s Trophy. He accumulated 572 runs in eight innings at an average of 95.33, including a triple century, another hundred and a half-century. His performance in the tri-series opener offered further evidence of his ability to respond under pressure.
Pakistan finished with 305 runs before being bowled out in 49.5 overs. Agha was the standout performer, while Babar Azam contributed 45, Saad Baig scored 39 and Hasan Nawaz added 37. For Sri Lanka, Eshan Malinga claimed four wickets and Asitha Fernando took three.
Although Agha’s century was not enough to guarantee Pakistan an easy outing, it provided a timely reminder of his value to the team. His batting performance, combined with the intrigue surrounding his celebration, made him one of the major talking points of the tri-series opener.