Mohsin Naqvi Receives Stern Message From Salman Ali Agha: Former Captain Criticises Pakistan’s Mid-Series Player Drops

“You can’t say exactly how many matches it should be," Agha asserted. “But scoring runs in international cricket consistently is not an easy thing. We can only think why players are not scoring runs in every match. But if you are bringing in a youngster or if there’s a senior player who has been performing for a few years, then you should give him a decent number of games. If he fails, at least he needs the time to overcome that failure. They should not be dropped as soon as they fail," he added.