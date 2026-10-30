In Photos | Cyclone Arnab Floods Odisha, Andhra Pradesh As Rescue Teams Evacuate Stranded Residents

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 October 2026 12:01 pm

Residents in parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh dealt with flooded streets, submerged vehicles and blocked roads on Thursday, October 29, as Cyclone Arnab triggered flash floods across the region. In Bhanjanagar, fire personnel rescued a woman stranded at Budhi Thakurani Temple, while rescue workers cleared fallen trees in Ganjam, Gajapati and Elamanchili. People waded through floodwater in Gajapati and Berhampur, where aerial views showed large areas under water. In Srikakulam, SDRF personnel evacuated residents from waterlogged areas, while floodwaters covered sections of the Howrah-Chennai railway track, disrupting a key rail route.