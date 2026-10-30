In Photos | Cyclone Arnab Floods Odisha, Andhra Pradesh As Rescue Teams Evacuate Stranded Residents

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Residents in parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh dealt with flooded streets, submerged vehicles and blocked roads on Thursday, October 29, as Cyclone Arnab triggered flash floods across the region. In Bhanjanagar, fire personnel rescued a woman stranded at Budhi Thakurani Temple, while rescue workers cleared fallen trees in Ganjam, Gajapati and Elamanchili. People waded through floodwater in Gajapati and Berhampur, where aerial views showed large areas under water. In Srikakulam, SDRF personnel evacuated residents from waterlogged areas, while floodwaters covered sections of the Howrah-Chennai railway track, disrupting a key rail route.

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Gajapati flash floods Cyclone Arnab
People wade through floodwaters in the wake of Cyclone Arnab, in Gajapati, Odisha, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Bhanjanagar flash floods Cyclone Arnab
Fire personnel rescue a woman stranded at Budhi Thakurani Temple amid flash floods triggered by Cyclone Arnab, in Bhanjanagar, Odisha. | Photo: Handout via PTI
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Cyclone Arnab odisha
Rescue personnel clear fallen trees triggered by Cyclone 'Arnab' as they remove road restrictions in Ganjam and Gajapati districts. | Photo: @CMO_Odisha./X via PTI
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Berhampur waterlogging today
People move on an inundated area amid flash floods triggered by Cyclone 'Arnab', in Berhampur, Odisha, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Cyclone Arnab destruction ganjam
A drone view of the inundated area of Berhampur in the wake of the Cyclone Arnab, in Ganjam, Odisha, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Cyclone Arnab destruction Odisha
Motorcycles remain submerged in floodwater amid flash floods triggered by 'Cyclone Arnab', in Bhanjanagar, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Odisha cyclone damage report 2026
Fire personnel clears fallen trees across the road opposite the DCC Bank on the Elamanchili main road in the backdrop of cyclone Arnab. | Photo: @JaiTDP/X via PTI
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Cyclone Arnab gallery
SDRF personnel evacuate people from a waterlogged area amid flash floods triggered by Cyclone 'Arnab', in Srikakulam district. | Photo: @APPOLICE100/X via PTI
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Cyclone evacuation in Andhra pradesh
SDRF personnel evacuate people from a waterlogged area amid flash floods triggered by Cyclone 'Arnab', in Srikakulam district. | Photo: @APPOLICE100/X via PTI
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Howrah Chennai route train status arnab
Howrah-Chennai railway track inundated in the wake of the Cyclone Arnab, in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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