As BJP-Shinde Rift Widens, Fadnavis Shares Stage With Thackeray Brothers: Maharashtra Politics In For A Twist?

In a state where alliances have repeatedly been redrawn since 2019, the event has prompted questions about whether Maharashtra politics is heading towards another realignment. While the meeting does not establish an imminent rapprochement between Fadnavis and the Thackeray cousins, the widening differences within the Mahayuti raise a more consequential question: how secure is the BJP's partnership with Shinde, and what might happen if their political interests diverge further?