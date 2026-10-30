As BJP-Shinde Rift Widens, Fadnavis Shares Stage With Thackeray Brothers: Maharashtra Politics In For A Twist?

Devendra Fadnavis sharing a stage with Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray at an October 29 book launch in Mumbai has fuelled political speculation.
Tensions within the ruling Mahayuti alliance have intensified following the Legislative Council election results.
Eknath Shinde’s supporters have renewed calls for him to return as chief minister.
The sight of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sharing a stage with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at a book launch in Mumbai has sparked fresh political speculation. The October 29 event brought together three leaders who have occupied opposing sides of Maharashtra's political battles, even as tensions within the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance have become increasingly public.
The occasion was the release of Maharashtra Chi Hasyaresha, a collection of cartoons documenting a century of Marathi political satire. Fadnavis described the gathering as part of Maharashtra's tradition of political dialogue across party lines. Yet the timing was significant: the appearance came amid a confrontation between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena over recent Legislative Council election results and allegations of internal sabotage.
In a state where alliances have repeatedly been redrawn since 2019, the event has prompted questions about whether Maharashtra politics is heading towards another realignment. While the meeting does not establish an imminent rapprochement between Fadnavis and the Thackeray cousins, the widening differences within the Mahayuti raise a more consequential question: how secure is the BJP's partnership with Shinde, and what might happen if their political interests diverge further?
Why Did Fadnavis, Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Share A Stage?
The October 29 gathering was a cultural event rather than a political meeting. The book, edited by veteran cartoonist and satirist Prashant Kulkarni, brings together the work of Marathi cartoonists over the past century.
Fadnavis also announced plans to establish a dedicated gallery for cartoonists in Mumbai and sought the support of both Thackeray cousins for the project.
The exchange was not without political humour. As Hindustan Times reported, Fadnavis suggested that Uddhav and Raj focus on their respective strengths in photography and cartooning while leaving state politics to him. Uddhav responded that cartooning itself could be a political weapon, invoking the legacy of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Raj quipped that Fadnavis would have to remain chief minister until 2029 for such gatherings to become more frequent.
The interactions offered a glimpse of a political culture in which personal cordiality can coexist with intense electoral rivalry. They also carried historical significance. The BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena governed Maharashtra together for years before their alliance collapsed in 2019 over the chief minister's post. Uddhav subsequently joined hands with the Congress and the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
The Shiv Sena split in 2022, when Shinde led a rebellion against Uddhav and formed a government with the BJP. The split transformed Maharashtra's political landscape, leaving Uddhav and Shinde competing for the party's legacy and voter base.
What Is Driving The BJP-Shinde Rift?
The latest tensions within the Mahayuti have been fuelled by disagreements over electoral performance, leadership ambitions and allegations of political manoeuvring.
The immediate trigger was the October 28 result of elections to five Maharashtra Legislative Council constituencies representing graduates and teachers. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won three seats, while the ruling alliance secured two. The loss of the Nagpur Graduates' constituency was particularly embarrassing for the BJP because Nagpur is Fadnavis's home city.
The results triggered a public exchange over responsibility for the setbacks. BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban blamed Shinde's party for failing to support the alliance adequately in the Pune and Nagpur constituencies. Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane hit back, telling Ban to stay within his limits while speaking about Shinde.
The confrontation came a day after BJP minister Nitesh Rane questioned whether there were internal saboteurs within the Mahayuti, using the expression "Shakuni mamas" to describe possible troublemakers. Rediff, citing PTI, reported on October 30 that the exchange had intensified concerns about the alliance's internal cohesion.
The controversy has deepened mutual suspicion within the alliance. For Shinde's camp, the episode raises questions about whether political rivals within the ruling coalition are attempting to weaken his position. For the BJP, the dispute has become another source of friction with an ally whose leaders are increasingly vocal about their ambitions.
Is Shinde Seeking To Return As Chief Minister?
The leadership question remains central to the strain within the Mahayuti.
Shinde became chief minister in June 2022 after breaking away from Uddhav's Shiv Sena and joining hands with the BJP. Fadnavis, who had served as chief minister from 2014 to 2019, became deputy chief minister in the new government.
The arrangement was reversed after the November 2024 Assembly elections. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 288-member Assembly, while Shinde's Shiv Sena won 57. Fadnavis returned as chief minister, with Shinde becoming one of his deputies.
The result gave the BJP a stronger claim to the top post and reduced Shinde's leverage within the alliance. Although his party remained an important constituent of the government, the transition changed the balance of power between the two partners.
Shinde's supporters have not abandoned the ambition of restoring him to the chief minister's office. On October 29, Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar argued that the recent Legislative Council results reflected concerns about the Fadnavis government's image and called for Shinde to return as chief minister.
The demand drew a sharp response from BJP leaders. Senior minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule pointed to the BJP's Assembly performance in 2024, arguing that voters had given the party a mandate to lead the government.
For Shinde, the demand serves a purpose beyond the question of who occupies the chief minister's office. It helps maintain his standing within the Shiv Sena and signals that the party intends to expand its Assembly strength.
Is Maharashtra Heading For Another Political Twist?
The Mahayuti remains in power, and the current disagreements do not automatically indicate that the alliance is about to collapse. The BJP and Shinde's Shiv Sena have strong reasons to avoid a premature rupture: the BJP benefits from Shinde's political base, while his party retains access to government and resources through the partnership.
However, the two parties are competing for political space, organisational influence and control over local electoral contests. The recent Legislative Council setbacks have intensified that competition by giving both sides an opportunity to question the other's contribution to the alliance.
The BJP's dominance in the Assembly makes it difficult for Shinde to challenge Fadnavis directly over the chief minister's post. At the same time, Shinde's independent political base gives him reasons to resist being reduced to a junior partner.
For now, Fadnavis sharing a stage with the Thackeray cousins is best understood as a striking political moment rather than evidence of a new alliance.