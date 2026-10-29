Cordon Sanitaire: Why European 'Untouchability' Breaks Down In Jerusalem And Confounds New Delhi

With neither Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc nor the opposition led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot looking like securing a clear parliamentary majority, Arab-led parties could emerge as decisive players in the negotiations to form Israel’s next government. The prospect exposes the fragility of the cordon sanitaire—the political quarantine that mainstream parties in parts of Europe have used to keep extremist forces out of power—and raises a question that resonates differently in India, where coalition politics has repeatedly brought ideological adversaries together in the pursuit of power.