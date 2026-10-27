Israel recorded a voter turnout of 16.7% by 10 am on Tuesday, October 27, with around 1.2 million people casting their ballots in the country’s parliamentary election. The figure was higher than the 15.9% recorded at the same time during the 2022 election and marked the strongest early turnout since at least 1996, according to reports citing the Central Elections Committee. The election is being closely watched as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a challenge from opposition forces led by former general Gadi Eisenkot.