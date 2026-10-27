Israel’s October 27 election is its first since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, which exposed major security failures and was followed by wars in Gaza and with Iran, as well as fighting in Lebanon. Opinion polls have indicated that Netanyahu’s coalition of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties could lose its parliamentary majority. But dissatisfaction with the prime minister does not necessarily translate into support for Eisenkot, whose path to power remains uncertain.