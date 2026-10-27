Nitin Nabin To Lead BJP’s ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March In Delhi On October 28

BJP president Nitin Nabin will lead a “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” march in Chandni Chowk on October 28.
The march comes ahead of the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.
Delhi traders have urged the Congress to postpone the rally, warning that traffic restrictions and security arrangements could disrupt business.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin will lead a foot march titled “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Wednesday, October 28, as the party steps up its campaign against Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, MPs and other party leaders are expected to participate in the march, which is scheduled to begin at around 4 pm. More than 15,000 people are expected to join the procession.
The march comes amid a political confrontation over the Election Commission’s SIR exercise. The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and accused the poll body of facilitating “vote chori”. The BJP has rejected the Opposition’s claims and launched a nationwide campaign under the slogan “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy” to counter what it describes as misleading allegations about the exercise.
INDIA Bloc To Hold Mega Rally On November 1
The BJP’s march comes days before the INDIA bloc’s planned rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1. The Congress has been mobilising its leaders and affiliated organisations to ensure a large turnout at the rally, which will target alleged “vote chori” and demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The rally will mark the culmination of the Opposition’s proposed ‘Delhi Chalo March’. Congress leaders have described it as a major show of Opposition unity against alleged electoral irregularities and the SIR exercise. The allegations against the Election Commission remain contested.
Earlier this month, the Congress announced a nationwide campaign titled “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao”, with marches planned from October 10 to 20 to raise awareness about the SIR exercise and the party’s allegations against the poll body.
The November 1 rally is part of the Opposition’s broader campaign seeking accountability over the revision of electoral rolls. The BJP’s counter-mobilisation underscores the growing political contest over the exercise.
Traders Protest Against November 1 Rally
The INDIA bloc rally has also drawn objections from Delhi’s trading community, which fears that traffic restrictions, road closures and security arrangements could disrupt business during the festive shopping season.
On Monday, traders staged a protest at Kashmere Gate, urging the Congress to postpone the November 1 rally until after Diwali.
Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal said the organisation would write to all INDIA bloc parties. Traders have also approached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, seeking a change in the rally’s date.
The traders warned that the event could affect access to major commercial hubs, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Khari Baoli and Kashmere Gate, at a crucial time for festive sales.
(With PTI Inputs)