Epstein Report Renews Scrutiny Of Trump Over Beatrice Keul’s 1993 Rape Allegation Ahead Of US Midterms

The report also describes accounts from three survivors whose encounters with Trump, according to Democratic committee staff, suggested that Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell was attempting to make women available to him. One woman identified as “Jane” told the FBI that Epstein introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14. The report says that, during a 2025 prison interview with Maxwell, then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche repeatedly stopped Maxwell from discussing Jane. Another survivor, identified as “Kate”, told the FBI that Maxwell presented her to Trump at a New York party. Maria Farmer also said Epstein intervened when Trump approached her in a sexual and threatening manner. The report argues that these accounts warrant further investigation; they do not establish criminal wrongdoing by Trump or Blanche in themselves.