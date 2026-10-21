Donald Trump Jr Privately Opposed Iran War As Trump Weighs Fresh Strikes: Report

Donald Trump Jr has reportedly expressed private opposition to the US war against Iran, citing a longstanding belief that the US should avoid another Middle East conflict.
The reported differences come as Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are said to be discussing renewed military action.
The conflict remains deadlocked over the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has privately expressed strong opposition to the US war in Iran, according to a report by The Atlantic, potentially highlighting differences within the president’s family over the conflict.
The report, published on Tuesday, cited two White House sources who said Trump Jr had conveyed his reservations to his father when the war began. According to the sources, his opposition reflects a longstanding belief that the United States should avoid entering another war in the Middle East.
Trump Jr, a prominent figure in his father’s political circle during his second term, has reportedly kept his views private and has no intention of publicly breaking with the president over the issue. It remains unclear whether the reported differences have affected their relationship.
Why Donald Trump Jr Reportedly Opposes The Iran War
According to The Atlantic, Trump Jr has repeatedly voiced his opposition to the conflict in private. One source quoted by the publication said he had kept his views to himself publicly because he would not openly break with his father on an issue of this nature.
The report also pointed to the influence of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and close friend of Trump Jr who was killed in September 2025. Kirk had criticised the US operation in Iran, according to the report.
The reported disagreement comes as the war continues to weigh on the Trump administration amid concerns over its political and economic consequences. A Reuters-Ipsos poll cited in the supplied report put Trump’s approval rating at 31 per cent this week, a record low for his presidency.
Neither the reported private conversations between Trump and his son nor the extent of any resulting family tensions has been independently established in the information provided.
Trump, Netanyahu Reportedly Discuss Fresh Strikes As Hormuz Stalemate Continues
The reports of Trump Jr’s opposition come as the US and Israel are reportedly discussing the possibility of renewed military action against Iran, with the deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz continuing.
On Sunday, Trump endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s upcoming elections and said Iran “has been decimated”, adding that the US and Israel would “finish the job soon”.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reportedly travelled to Israel on Monday for a meeting with Netanyahu, Axios reported. Details of the meeting and any decisions on further military action were not established in the supplied account.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three sources in the Iranian administration, that Tehran expects the US and Israel to launch fresh strikes rather than move towards peace negotiations.
“Iran is preparing for renewed Israeli and US attacks, not for a deal with America to end the war,” one Iranian official told Reuters, adding that the country’s leadership was determined not to give Trump a political victory.
An Iranian economist and political analyst cited by Reuters suggested that Tehran could be seeking to prolong the stalemate to influence the US midterm elections in November.
“Iran is influencing the US election without taking any unlawful action,” the analyst said.
The reported divisions within Trump’s family and the continuing confrontation with Iran come as the administration faces pressure over the conflict’s costs, the strategic impasse around the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of another round of military escalation.