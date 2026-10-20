Is Trump Losing Patience With Zelenskyy? The Disputes Behind Their Growing Rift

Trump has said Ukraine should consider appointing someone other than Zelenskyy to negotiate an end to the war with Russia
The dispute has intensified over Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and the collapse of a proposed energy ceasefire that neither side consistently observed
Despite the public friction and concerns over US military and satellite support, Washington and Kyiv continue to communicate about diplomacy and Ukraine’s defence needs
US President Donald Trump has suggested Ukraine may need another negotiator to end the war with Russia, saying he is open to discussions involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping even if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is absent. The remarks mark a further escalation in a public dispute over how the war should end, Ukraine’s military strategy and the terms of a possible ceasefire.
“Anything I can do to end the war, whether somebody’s there or not,” Trump told the Associated Press on Monday when asked about a possible meeting with Putin and Xi without Zelenskyy. Trump said the discussions would focus primarily on nuclear weapons and denuclearisation, but his comments have renewed questions over whether Kyiv would be represented in talks concerning the conflict’s future.
The latest remarks follow a series of public attacks on Zelenskyy and disagreements over a proposed energy ceasefire, with Trump accusing the Ukrainian leader of rejecting opportunities for a settlement.
Leadership Dispute
Last week, Trump called Zelenskyy “not a good guy” and said the Ukrainian president was harder to deal with than Putin. On Sunday, he went further, saying: “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.” He urged Ukrainians to choose a leader who could negotiate a deal with Moscow, accusing Zelenskyy of repeatedly rejecting opportunities for peace.
The criticism reflects Trump’s growing frustration with Zelenskyy’s approach to negotiations. Trump has repeatedly argued that the war should end through a negotiated settlement, while Kyiv has insisted that any agreement must account for Russia’s continued attacks and Ukraine’s security needs.
The possibility of Trump, Putin and Xi discussing the war has also raised questions about Ukraine’s participation in decisions that directly affect its territory and security. Although Trump has expressed willingness to join such a meeting, no trilateral summit has been formally confirmed.
Energy Truce
A more immediate source of friction is Trump’s proposed energy ceasefire. On October 11, Trump announced an immediate halt to Russian and Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure. He provided no details about the duration, scope or enforcement of the arrangement, and Moscow had not confirmed that it had agreed to the proposal.
Zelenskyy welcomed the announcement but said Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities continued. In an address to the Warsaw Security Forum on October 12, he said Kyiv was prepared to respect an energy ceasefire if Russia did the same.
“We are ready to respect an energy ceasefire if Russia is ready to do the same, we agree if they agree,” Zelenskyy said.
Ukraine subsequently resumed attacks on Russian energy facilities, including a strike on the Ryazan oil refinery. Zelenskyy had said Kyiv would no longer refrain from targeting Russian refineries while Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure continued.
Trump condemned the strikes, calling them a “disgrace” and arguing they were driving up global oil prices. He said Ukraine’s attacks could worsen fuel costs for American farmers and ranchers, bringing economic concerns into his criticism of Kyiv’s military strategy.
The disagreement exposes a central difference between the two positions: Trump has sought a halt to attacks on energy infrastructure, while Zelenskyy has insisted that any truce must be reciprocal and that Ukraine cannot suspend its operations while Russian strikes continue.
Different Priorities
The dispute also reflects differing approaches to pressure on Moscow. Zelenskyy has urged the US and European countries to increase pressure on Russia to secure a genuine ceasefire. Trump, meanwhile, has questioned whether Zelenskyy is willing to make the compromises he believes a settlement requires.
At the Warsaw Security Forum, Zelenskyy said Russian attacks had continued after Trump’s announcement, including strikes on energy facilities in Kyiv and Kharkiv. He called on Washington to ensure Moscow respected the proposed truce.
For Kyiv, suspending attacks without a corresponding halt by Russia would leave Ukrainian infrastructure exposed. Trump’s criticism, by contrast, has focused on the cost and consequences of Ukraine’s refinery strikes and the need to move towards a settlement.
Channels Remain Open
Despite the public discord, official contacts between the two countries have continued. Zelenskyy met Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September, saying both sides wanted to end the war before winter and had discussed steps that could open the way to diplomacy.
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy also spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about ballistic missile interceptors, early warning of Russian missile attacks and the situation involving Starlink and Starshield. The Ukrainian president said the discussions took place against the backdrop of continuing diplomatic efforts to end the war.
The exchanges show that the deterioration in relations has not ended bilateral engagement. The immediate tension centres on the terms of a ceasefire, the role Zelenskyy should play in negotiations and the extent to which Washington is prepared to press Moscow and Kyiv towards a settlement.
Trump’s recent remarks have sharpened those disagreements, but the continuing defence and diplomatic contacts indicate that the relationship remains active even as the two governments differ over how to end the war.