Donald Trump Slams Ukraine’s Renewed Attacks On Russian Oil Refineries As A ‘Disgrace’

Trump criticises Zelenskyy after Ukraine resumes strikes on Russian oil refineries.
He says the attacks could raise global oil prices further.
Tensions grow as Kyiv questions Washington’s support amid stalled peace efforts.
American President Donald Trump has again criticised Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Kyiv hit oil refineries in Russia. He called the strikes a “disgrace”.
Trump, while speaking to Newsmax news outlet, said, “All he’s doing is making the world oil price higher. Well, I think that’s a disgrace." Ukraine resumed attacks on Russian oil refineries on Thursday with a new strike at a refinery installation in the Ryazan region of Russia.
Zelenskyy had announced that the halt in attacks on Russian refineries was over. He told the Financial Times, “The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We're done.”
Trump said,” There are a lot of targets you can hit, but when you shoot at diesel refineries where you make, you know, diesel oil, and we need that, and the world needs that, then he’s not doing a good service for the world.”
He called Zelenskyy more difficult to handle in comparison with Vladimir Putin. He said, “I’m not a big fan of Zelenskyy,” Trump said. “I think they actually both would like to see it end, but I think I find Zelenskyy to be more difficult to deal with than Putin,” to Newsmax
Souring Ties Between Ukraine and Russia
Ties between Kyiv and Washington have worsened since last week, when Trump eased sanctions on Russia in return for Moscow releasing large amounts of diesel into global markets.
Zelenskyy criticised the move, which was widely seen as an effort to lower fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections. He warned that easing sanctions would allow Russia to continue its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began more than four and a half years ago.
Meanwhile, Trump’s efforts to end the war have failed to make progress. Tensions between Kyiv and Washington grew more this week after Ukraine said restrictions on Starlink services had disrupted its drone strikes and weakened key air defence operations.
US President Donald Trump has earlier called for Ukraine’s leadership to be replaced, accusing it of being unwilling to end the war. Elon Musk has backed Trump’s call for a change in leadership.