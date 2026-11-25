The US has reportedly dropped business deals as a central incentive in its Ukraine peace negotiations with Russia
Proposals included investments in Russian oil and titanium, gas exports to Europe and airline access to Russian airspace
Moscow continues to press for control of Donbas, while Kyiv rejects territorial concessions
The Donald Trump administration has shelved proposals to use American business deals as an incentive to persuade Russia to end its war in Ukraine, after Moscow showed diminishing interest in the proposed ventures, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing five officials familiar with the change.
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly informed European officials that commercial partnerships were no longer central to Washington's proposals to Moscow. The earlier ideas included US investment in Russian oil and titanium projects, renewed Russian gas sales to Europe through pipelines and restoring American airlines' access to Russian airspace.
Russian officials had initially shown interest in the proposals but subsequently shifted their focus towards territorial demands, particularly securing control over the entire Donbas region, according to the report. Moscow has continued to seek concessions from Kyiv that Ukraine considers unacceptable.
FT also cited a US official as saying that broader economic engagement had not necessarily been abandoned altogether and could remain part of the negotiating process.
The reported shift follows earlier discussions between American and Russian officials about bringing a US investor into the Nord Stream pipelines, which supplied gas to Germany before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier in October, Kushner and Russian presidential aide Kirill Dmitriev had discussed the possibility. Other proposals included American participation in Russian energy and industrial projects.
Territorial Dispute Remains Central
The commercial proposals were part of Washington's broader effort to find incentives for a settlement. However, disagreements over territory and Ukraine's future security arrangements have continued to obstruct negotiations.
At a November 19 meeting in Berlin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Witkoff, Kushner and European security advisers discussed possible peace arrangements. A joint statement by Ukraine, Germany, France and the United Kingdom stressed the need for robust, legally binding security guarantees for Kyiv and said international borders must not be changed through force.
Moscow has demanded control over Donbas, while Kyiv has rejected surrendering territory it considers sovereign Ukrainian land. Russia has also opposed Ukraine's NATO ambitions, while Kyiv has sought security guarantees to deter future attacks.
The reports suggest that Washington's negotiating focus is shifting towards these territorial and security questions as the commercial-incentive approach loses traction. The next round of trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi has yet to receive a confirmed date, leaving the central disagreements unresolved.