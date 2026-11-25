Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine's drone strike on Russian cargo ship.
He calls the vessel a legitimate military target.
Norway urges Ukraine to respect international law.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that his country was behind the drone strike on a Russian cargo ship on Saturday in the Gulf of Finland.
Zelenskyy defended the attack, saying the Russian vessel was a legitimate military target because it was carrying potentially sanctioned cargo. He maintained that Ukraine had acted within its rights.
"We did everything right," Zelenskyy told Bloomberg on Monday. "Every vessel with a Russian flag, everything that carries weapons or any sanctioned cargo that can carry God knows what, it is a legitimate target for us in Russian territorial or neutral waters."
The ship, Sparta II, flies the Russian flag and belongs to Oboronlogistika, a shipping company that provides logistical support to Russia's Defence Ministry, according to its website.
Zelenskyy said the strike took place in Russian territorial waters and insisted Ukraine was entitled to carry it out. However, he acknowledged that the vessel had drifted after the attack, raising questions over what happened next.
"We had all the rights for that and then some drift happened and surely there are questions," he said.
Vessel Anchored In St. Petersburg
Zelenskyy also recognised concerns among some European allies about military operations in the Baltic Sea. Zelenskyy said he had asked Ukrainian ministers and military officials to share more information with partner countries to avoid unexpected developments.
Finnish, Estonian and Russian vessels joined efforts to extinguish the fire aboard the Sparta II. A Russian ship later towed it back into Russian waters on Sunday. The vessel is now anchored in St. Petersburg.
Norway, which has strongly supported Kyiv, called on Ukraine to exercise caution during such operations.
Norway Raises Concerns Over Ukraine's Military Operations Near Its Region
Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said Oslo was discussing regional security concerns with Kyiv, stressing the need to maintain stability in areas close to Norway.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sandvik said Norway expected Ukraine to follow international law while carrying out military operations.
"All attacks would stop immediately if Russia stopped this war. That said, we are focused on the fact that Ukraine must do this (these actions) within the rules of international law. So we take this matter up with them," he said.
Sandvik added that Norway had also raised concerns about the impact of such operations on stability in its surrounding areas, but said discussions with Ukraine were progressing well.
NATO member Norway is among Ukraine's biggest supporters. It has committed around $27 billion in funding for Kyiv between 2023 and 2030 under a long-term plan backed by all parties in parliament.