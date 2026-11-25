Microsoft launches Code Red after a 24-hour service outage.
Disruption affected Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft services.
Company targets one-hour recovery and plans AI-powered checks.
Microsoft has launched a “Code Red” drive to prevent major service outages after a disruption that left many users without access to its services for 24 hours.
Microsoft's Code Red alert means it is the highest level of urgency, and it should be prioritised to fix weaknesses in its engineering and operational systems.
Jason Henderson, president of Microsoft's M365 Core division, described the incident in a Friday memo to employees as the most damaging outage in Exchange Online's history in terms of customer impact, Reuters reported.
He said the company had never before seen so many customers lose access to email for such a long period. "Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team," Henderson added.
The November 12-13 outage affected government agencies in countries including Australia, Japan and the United States. It also delayed trading firms and disrupted airline communications, raising concerns about the vulnerability of critical digital infrastructure.
The outage affected several services, including Exchange Online, its cloud-based email platform, Outlook, Teams, Copilot AI assistant and other Microsoft 365 products.
Microsoft said the disruption was not caused by a cyberattack or AI agents. Instead, the company blamed an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July. CEO Satya Nadella publicly apologised for the outage.
How Microsoft Plans To Prevent Another Major Outage
Microsoft has outlined five key areas it wants to improve under its Code Red initiative. The changes aim to prevent its servers from becoming overloaded, ensure that technical problems in one region do not disrupt services worldwide, and help restore services faster when outages occur.
Microsoft aims to resolve future global outages within an hour. The company also plans to use AI agents to help engineers analyse system health data and identify problems more quickly.
Henderson said he would meet the Substrate leadership team daily to review steps being taken after the outage. The team oversees the engineering group responsible for the core services behind Microsoft 365. He also plans to hold weekly reviews to track progress.
A Microsoft spokesperson said the company was committed to fixing problems when they arise and taking all possible steps to prevent similar disruptions in the future.