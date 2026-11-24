The Centre has allotted a Type 7 bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi to Gaden Phodrang, the Dalai Lama’s office.
Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Speaker Dolma Tsering and member Choedak Gyatso thanked the Indian government for the allotment.
The dedicated accommodation is expected to ease arrangements for the Dalai Lama’s visits to Delhi.
The Centre has allotted a Type 7 government bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi to the office of the 14th Dalai Lama, giving Gaden Phodrang a dedicated base in the capital. The bungalow at 20 Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane is being prepared for the spiritual leader’s visits, with security upgrades under way.
Members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile welcomed the decision on Tuesday. Speaker Dolma Tsering called it a significant gesture of support for the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community, saying the accommodation would make his stays in Delhi more convenient and comfortable.
Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile member and Standing Committee member Choedak Gyatso also thanked the Indian government, recalling the support Tibetans received after leaving their homeland.
“The government of India has given us refuge when we had no country… gave us schools and many institutions that can preserve our culture,” Gyatso said as reported by Times of India.
Gyatso said he had visited the bungalow during a recent official trip to Delhi, when he also met Indian MPs. He went to the property with the Tibetan Deputy Speaker and described the visit as a great honour. He highlighted its location, about three kilometres from the centre of power in the capital.
The dedicated accommodation is expected to ease the logistical challenges involved in arranging a secure place for the Dalai Lama during visits to Delhi. The Central Public Works Department has floated a ₹34.94-lakh tender for security work at the property.
Gyatso said the allotment sent a strong message to those concerned about Tibet and reflected India’s continued support for the Tibetan people. He said the community remained grateful to the government and people of India and appealed for their support to continue.