Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hit 204 off 53 balls as India A chased down 250 against UAE in 14.2 overs
The 15-year-old set records for the fastest List A hundred off 28 balls and the fastest double hundred off 52 balls
Harpreet Singh Bhatia made 130 off 144 balls to lift UAE to 249 for eight against India A
India A stayed alive in Group B with a brutal chase of 250 in 14.2 overs against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup on Tuesday, powered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 204 off 53 balls.
The 15-year-old rewrote the record books. He hit the fastest List A hundred off 28 balls and the fastest double hundred off 52 balls. He also hammered 28 sixes, the most in all professional cricket.
India A needed to win after losing to Pakistan in their previous game. Pakistan have already qualified for the semifinals and India are expected to make the cut after their second win in three matches.
Sooryavanshi's Record Blitz
Sooryavanshi took the game away fast.The teenage left-hander, aged 15, blasted 204 from 53 balls in an innings that left UAE with no answer. His first 100 came off 28 balls and his second 100 needed only 24 more.
In the process, he beat Jake Fraser McGurk's fastest hundred mark by one ball. He also went past Chad Bowes' 103-ball double hundred for Canterbury with ease. Sooryavanshi was dropped in the 11th over, and that reprieve allowed him to complete his 200.
Having fallen early in the first two games, he chose attack after reading the surface. "I didn't score in the first two games. After assessing the wicket, I thought there was not much for bowlers so I decided to back my game. Mindset was same as every game, wanted to bat long," Sooryavanshi told the host broadcaster.
Harpreet's Emotional Ton
Harpreet Singh Bhatia powered UAE's total. The 35-year-old made 130 off 144 balls and carried UAE to 249 for eight. He struck 12 boundaries and four sixes before left-arm pacer Arshad Khan dismissed him in the 47th over. He particularly relished the matchup with India pacer Harshit Rana, drilling him for a couple of sixes down the ground.
The first of those sixes, off a slower ball, brought up his seventh List A hundred.
Harpreet has deep ties to Indian cricket. He represented India at the U-19 level, had played first-class cricket in India as recently as last year and played 86 first-class games in the country. He became a UAE citizen earlier this year after domestic stints with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He also appeared in nine IPL matches for Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants and played club cricket in the UK.
Harpreet was emotional after reaching three figures against the team from his native country.
"There was always motivation to score against a big team. And India is a very good side, and I'm glad that I made it," Harpreet said. He added: "And I had a thought this morning that today is Guru Nanak Jayanti. I got a feeling that I'm going to score a hundred today. I want to wish everyone a happy Gurpurab,".
Harpreet held the innings together after UAE lost their openers cheaply. He scored at a strike rate of 90.28, but the other batters struggled to rotate the strike and failed to convert their starts.
India A Bowling Figures
Arshad led the attack. He returned 4/43 in 10 overs and finished as India A's best bowler. Harshit Rana, back after injury and still needing to prove his match fitness, went for 63 runs in 10 overs and took one wicket.
India A had come into the game under pressure after their loss to Pakistan Shaheens despite fielding international players Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Sooryavanshi. That made the chase and the margin of victory even more significant.
Harpreet's presence for UAE also drew attention because of eligibility rules. Under ICC criteria, he would have needed to reside in the UAE for three years to meet playing qualification requirements, but he made his international debut in April on the basis of his UAE passport.