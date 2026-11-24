Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrote the record books on Tuesday, November 24, with a blistering century against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.
In Doha, Sooryavanshi unleashed a ferocious assault on the UAE bowlers to bring up a 28-ball hundred, the fastest century in List A history. He overtook Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had struck a 29-ball century in 2024.
Fastest Century In List A Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 28 balls - Vs UAE, 2026
Jake Fraser-McGurk - 29 balls - Vs Tasmania, 2023-24
AB de Villiers - 31 balls - Vs West Indies, 2014-15
Sakibul Gani - 32 balls - Vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2025-26
Ishan Kishan - 33 balls - Vs Karnataka, 2025-26