Punjab Kings appoint Paras Mhambrey as their bowling coach ahead of IPL 2027
Former CSK staff member Rajiv Kumar is set to become PBKS' new fielding coach
Mhambrey previously worked as India's bowling coach from 2021 to 2024
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have strengthened their coaching staff ahead of the IPL 2027 season by bringing in former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey as their new bowling coach. The franchise is also set to appoint former Chennai Super Kings staff member Rajiv Kumar as its fielding coach.
The appointments come after Punjab parted ways with James Hopes and Brad Haddin last month. With head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer continuing to lead the setup, the franchise will look to rebuild its support staff and address the shortcomings that affected its previous campaign.
Paras Mhambrey Reunites With Ricky Ponting at Punjab Kings
Mhambrey's appointment will see him work alongside Ponting once again, having previously shared the dressing room at Mumbai Indians. The former India pacer brings considerable coaching experience, having served as India's bowling coach from 2021 to 2024 under Rahul Dravid.
During his tenure, India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. He also worked with Mumbai Indians across two separate spells and was part of their coaching setup for several seasons.
Mhambrey replaces James Hopes, who recently departed from Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Rajiv Kumar will take over the fielding coach responsibilities from Brad Haddin. Kumar previously worked with Chennai Super Kings as an assistant coach.
Punjab Kings Look to Strengthen Coaching Setup for IPL 2027
The changes come after a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign for Punjab. Despite winning six of their first seven matches, the franchise suffered a prolonged losing streak and eventually missed out on a playoff position, finishing fifth.
PBKS had reached the IPL final in 2025 but could not carry that momentum into the following season. The franchise will now hope Mhambrey's international experience and Kumar's coaching background help improve its bowling and fielding departments as it prepares for another title challenge.