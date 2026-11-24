Irfan Pathan believes MS Dhoni is unlikely to sit at CSK's auction table for IPL 2027
Pathan feels Dhoni will focus on mentoring players and sharing his experience
CSK management will reportedly handle bidding and squad-building decisions
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will enter the IPL 2027 auction with several important decisions to make as they look to assemble a competitive squad for the upcoming season. However, one familiar face might not be part of the franchise's auction proceedings.
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes MS Dhoni is unlikely to sit at the auction table despite taking up a new role within the five-time champions. Pathan feels the legendary cricketer will prefer working behind the scenes, allowing the management to handle recruitment and bidding decisions.
Irfan Pathan Explains Why MS Dhoni May Not Sit at CSK Auction Table
Dhoni recently transitioned from his playing career to become CSK's mentor ahead of IPL 2027. While his presence will remain important in the franchise's setup, Pathan believes his responsibilities will revolve around guiding players rather than participating in auction activities.
Speaking on JioStar, the former India all-rounder explained why he does not expect Dhoni to be involved in the bidding process.
"Knowing Dhoni, I don’t think he will be sitting at the auction table. He is the mentor, sitting at the auction table is not his role. His job is to guide the players, pass on his experience to them, help them perform and teach them how to win matches for CSK. The bidding and the auction decisions are left to the management," said Pathan on JioStar.
He further highlighted Dhoni's trust in the franchise's existing management structure and its ability to build competitive squads over the years.
"He likes to keep things simple and let the people who know the job do it. CSK have a strong management and a think tank that have built title-winning squads for years, and Dhoni has always trusted them completely," Pathan added.
Dhoni Expected to Work Behind the Scenes as CSK Mentor
Pathan also pointed towards Dhoni's preference for staying away from the spotlight when it comes to off-field responsibilities. According to him, the former CSK captain will continue contributing to the franchise without being directly involved in auction decisions.
"So, I would be surprised if we see him sitting at CSK's auction table. He will be involved in his own way as a mentor, but it will be behind the scenes, not at the auction table," he added.
The IPL 2027 auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. CSK will look to strengthen their squad, with their management expected to take charge of the recruitment process while Dhoni focuses on his mentoring responsibilities.