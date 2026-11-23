India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 5 LIVE: India are still ahead of 233 runs in the first innings while New Zealand need to save their eight wickets on the final day of the first Test match. Get real-time updates of the IND vs NZ 1st Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Tom Latham during the first day of the first cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Tom Latham during the first day of the first cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: New Zealand go into the final day at 119/2 (45 overs), trailing India by 233 runs with eight wickets in hand. New Zealand made 368 in their first innings (Henry Nicholls 175*), before India declared at 720/9 behind Rishabh Pant’s 128 and Dhruv Jurel’s 78. Devon Conway (59*) and Rachin Ravindra (31*) are unbeaten at stumps, while Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna took a wicket each in the second innings.

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