Skipper Tilak Varma kept India A in contention with his second consecutive tournament century, reaching 100 off 149 balls (seven fours, one six) while forging a vital seventh-wicket stand with Shahbaz Ahmed, who struck 56 off 49. Once Shahbaz fell at 241/7, wickets tumbled swiftly; Ahmed Daniyal dismissed Tilak on the very ball after his hundred in the 50th over as India A were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs.