Hasan Nawaz (79), Maaz Sadaqat (59), and Farhan Yousaf (56) powered Pakistan A to 313 all out in 49.2 overs
Abhishek Sharma's 70 and a 112-run seventh-wicket stand between Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed (56) wasn't enough as India A folded for 265 in 49.1 overs
Pakistan A sealed a 48-run win when Ahmed Daniyal dismissed Tilak Varma on 100 off the very next ball after his milestone
Pakistan A (Pakistan Shaheens) defeated India A by 48 runs in Match 8 of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 22, Sunday.
After winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan A posted 313 all out in 49.2 overs. Openers Shamyl Hussain (33 off 23) and Maaz Sadaqat (59 off 63) launched the innings with a brisk 66-run stand inside eight overs.
Following brief resistance and regular breakthroughs, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, and Vipraj Nigam took two wickets each, Hasan Nawaz anchored the middle order with 79 off 82 balls (five fours, four sixes), while Farhan Yousaf added 56 off 48 and Mohammad Imran chipped in with a brisk 23 off 14.
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Chasing 314, India A suffered early setbacks to slip to 26/2 after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell for 11 and Ayush Badoni departed for a four-ball duck. Abhishek Sharma counter-attacked with a blistering 70 off 42 deliveries, laced with six fours and six sixes, before his dismissal triggered a middle-order collapse that left India A reeling at 129/6 in the 26th over.
Skipper Tilak Varma kept India A in contention with his second consecutive tournament century, reaching 100 off 149 balls (seven fours, one six) while forging a vital seventh-wicket stand with Shahbaz Ahmed, who struck 56 off 49. Once Shahbaz fell at 241/7, wickets tumbled swiftly; Ahmed Daniyal dismissed Tilak on the very ball after his hundred in the 50th over as India A were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs.