Recovering from 43/3, Kumar Kushagra (117 off 102) and skipper Tilak Varma (107 off 113) forged a 206-run stand
Suryansh Shedge's late 36* off 14 lifted India A to 332/9
Chasing 333, Nepal crumbled inside 11.3 overs to get bowled out for just 26
Skipper Tilak Varma and wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra struck blistering centuries as India A thrashed Nepal by 306 runs in their opening match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 50-over tournament here on Friday.
Sent into bat, India A suffered a few early setbacks before Varma and Kushagra joined forces to take the attack to the opposition and propel the team to an imposing 332 for nine.
The duo stitched together a 206-run partnership, with Varma scoring 107 off 113 balls, including six fours and four sixes.
Kushagra was the more aggressive of the two, smashing 117 off 102 deliveries with the help of 10 fours and five sixes.
Towards the end, Suryansh Shedge provided the innings with a late flourish, remaining unbeaten on 36 off just 14 balls.
For Nepal, left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi (3/61) and leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (3/61) shared six wickets, while medium-pacer Nandan Yadav (2/49) claimed two.
In reply, Nepal's batting line-up crumbled against the pace and swing of India's new-ball bowlers Harshit Rana (4/16) and Prince Yadav (5/6), who shared nine wickets between them to bowl out the opposition for a paltry 26 in 11.3 overs.
Nepal lost their first wicket without scoring when Rana trapped Arjun Kamal leg-before in the third ball of the innings.
The wickets continued to tumble, with Nepal losing half their side for 17 in the seventh over.
Rana and Yadav continued to torment the Nepalese batters, leaving India A skipper Varma with no need to turn to his other bowling options.
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed picked up the other wicket to fall.
Such was Nepal's batting struggle that none of their batters managed to reach double figures.