IND A vs NEP Live Score: India A face Nepal in the fourth match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, with Tilak Varma leading the Indian side and Sandeep Lamichhane captaining Nepal in a Group B clash on Friday, 20 November, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Follow live scores and updates here

India's Tilak Verma plays a shot during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

India's Tilak Verma plays a shot during the gold medal cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

India A vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: India A, led by Tilak Varma, take on Sandeep Lamichhane's Nepal in the fourth match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday, 20 November. The Indian squad features exciting white-ball talents such as Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Rinku Singh, while Harshit Rana returns to competitive action after recovering from a quadriceps injury. India A will look to begin their campaign on a winning note against Nepal in the Group B encounter. Follow live scores and updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Nov 2026, 02:48:43 pm IST India A vs Nepal Live Score: ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 IND Preview Eight teams are competing in the tournament, divided into two groups, with five full-member nations fielding their A sides alongside three associate teams. India A have a strong squad featuring Harshit Rana, who returns from injury, while Rinku Singh takes over as vice-captain following Rajat Patidar's withdrawal. Kumar Kushagra and Prabhsimran Singh are the wicketkeeping options, with a balanced attack offering both pace and spin. Nepal, meanwhile, will look to build on their encouraging showing in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

20 Nov 2026, 02:28:09 pm IST India A vs Nepal Live Score: Squads India A: Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni. Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Basir Ahamad, Arjun Kumal, Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Deepak Dumre, Sundeep Jora, Abhishesh Gautam, Ishan Pandey, Rashid Khan, Dev Khanal.

20 Nov 2026, 02:22:54 pm IST India A vs Nepal Live Score: Streaming Info! The India A vs Nepal A match in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also catch the live action through the Sony LIV app and website.