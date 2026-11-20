India A vs Nepal Live Score: ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 IND Preview
Eight teams are competing in the tournament, divided into two groups, with five full-member nations fielding their A sides alongside three associate teams. India A have a strong squad featuring Harshit Rana, who returns from injury, while Rinku Singh takes over as vice-captain following Rajat Patidar's withdrawal.
Kumar Kushagra and Prabhsimran Singh are the wicketkeeping options, with a balanced attack offering both pace and spin. Nepal, meanwhile, will look to build on their encouraging showing in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.
India A vs Nepal Live Score: Squads
India A: Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni.
Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Basir Ahamad, Arjun Kumal, Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Deepak Dumre, Sundeep Jora, Abhishesh Gautam, Ishan Pandey, Rashid Khan, Dev Khanal.
India A vs Nepal Live Score: Streaming Info!
The India A vs Nepal A match in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also catch the live action through the Sony LIV app and website.
India A vs Nepal Live Score: Good Afternoon!
Hello and welcome back! We're here with another live blog, and this time it's India A taking on Nepal in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.
Tilak Varma's boys will be keen to get their campaign off to a flying start, while Sandeep Lamichhane's Nepal will have other plans. It's a Group B showdown in Doha, and we've got all the action covered. Settle in and stay tuned for live updates.