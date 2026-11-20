Yashasvi Jaiswal missed his century by 15 runs after scoring 85 against New Zealand
He surpassed Virat Kohli to become India's fifth-highest run-scorer in WTC history
Jaiswal and KL Rahul recorded India's first opening century stand in 17 Tests
Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his impressive run in Test cricket with a valuable contribution against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. However, the left-handed opener missed out on a well-deserved century after being dismissed for 85 during India's first innings on Day 2.
Coming into the contest after New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings, India needed a solid start from their openers. Jaiswal and KL Rahul delivered exactly that, putting together a much-needed partnership and keeping the New Zealand bowlers at bay. Jaiswal looked particularly comfortable at the crease, combining his attacking instincts with patience before his innings came to an end.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Surpasses Virat Kohli in WTC Run-Scoring Charts
Jaiswal achieved another significant milestone during his knock in Wellington. He went past Virat Kohli to become India's fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of the World Test Championship.
Before the innings, Kohli held the fifth position with 2,617 runs from 46 matches and 79 innings. Jaiswal moved past that tally in just 31 matches and 57 innings, underlining how quickly he has established himself in India's Test batting lineup. He also moved closer to Ravindra Jadeja's tally of 2,675 WTC runs.
Jaiswal, Rahul End India's Long Wait for Opening Century Stand
Jaiswal's dismissal for 85 also brought an end to an important opening partnership with KL Rahul. The duo added a century stand, providing India with the kind of start they desperately needed after conceding 368 runs.
Interestingly, this was India's first century partnership for the opening wicket in 17 Tests, spanning 30 innings. The previous instance came in November 2024, when Jaiswal and Rahul added 201 runs against Australia in Perth.
Although Jaiswal missed out on his century, his contribution gave India a strong platform and helped the visitors recover after New Zealand's imposing first-innings total.