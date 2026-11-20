Akash Deep dismissed Glenn Phillips for 118 with a brilliant delivery
Phillips smashed 14 boundaries during his 216-ball knock
The wicket ended India's long wait for a breakthrough
India finally found a breakthrough on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand as Akash Deep ended Glenn Phillips' brilliant innings of 118 runs at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday, November 20.
Phillips had been the driving force behind New Zealand's recovery after the hosts slipped to 70/5 on Day 1. Alongside Henry Nicholls, he frustrated the Indian bowling attack with a superb counter-attacking partnership. The right-hander brought up his century earlier in the day and continued to trouble the visitors with his strokeplay.
How Did Akash Deep Dismiss Glenn Phillips?
Akash Deep came up with a beauty in the 94th over to break the threatening stand. Bowling from closer to the stumps, the Indian pacer delivered a short-of-a-good-length ball around off. The delivery initially angled towards Phillips before nipping away off the surface.
Phillips covered the original line and attempted to defend, but the movement proved too much for him. The ball beat his bat and crashed into the top of off-stump, bringing his impressive knock to an end.
Phillips walked back after scoring 118 off 216 deliveries, including 14 boundaries. Akash Deep immediately celebrated the important breakthrough, pointing towards the heavens after checking with the umpire about his front-foot landing.
India Finally Break the Nicholls-Phillips Partnership
The dismissal came as a massive relief for India, who had waited a long time to separate the two New Zealand batters. Phillips and Nicholls had added valuable runs after the early collapse, putting the hosts in a commanding position by stitiching a 216-run stand for the sixth wicket.
At the time of Phillips' departure, New Zealand were 286/6, with Nicholls unbeaten on 128. Akash Deep's second wicket gave India a much-needed boost as they looked to prevent the hosts from posting a massive first-innings total.