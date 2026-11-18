India and New Zealand begin their two-match Test series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to continue as India’s opening pair after strong returns together
Devdutt Padikkal is tipped to bat at No. 3 ahead of Sai Sudharsan, with Shubman Gill at No. 4
India and New Zealand meet in the first Test of their two-match series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. India are expected to back a pace-heavy XI for the opener.
India began preparing for the series during the ODI leg itself. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul left the ODI squad after the third ODI, while Gurnoor Brar came into the 15-member squad late as Kuldeep Yadav's replacement, according to the BCCI.
That has sharpened focus on India's combination for the first Test. The likely XI points to a settled opening pair, Devdutt Padikkal at No. 3 and a four-seamer attack on a surface expected to assist quick bowlers.
Openers And Top Order
Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to open.
The pair have batted together in 32 innings and put on 1,075 runs. They average 34 as an opening combination and have one century stand, which makes them the likely starters again for the first Test against New Zealand.
His recent returns against New Zealand A also strengthen the case. Padikkal scored 326 runs in five innings in the unofficial India A-New Zealand A Tests, including an innings of 199.
Middle Order Balance
Gill is likely to bat at No. 4.
The India captain reached New Zealand early to prepare for the series. The Wellington Test is set to be Gill's first red-ball match in New Zealand, which adds weight to his role in the middle order.
Rishabh Pant is expected at No. 5 after being cleared to return from a back injury. His availability from the first Test gives India a first-choice wicket-keeper batter in the XI.
The bigger call appears to be at No. 6. Dhruv Jurel seems set to edge ahead in that spot after scoring 179 runs in four innings for India A against New Zealand A at an average of 44.45, with a century followed by a fifty-plus score.
Conditions may shape the rest of the balance. With the pitch expected to be a green top that helps seamers, Ravindra Jadeja could miss out and Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to play as the all-rounder and India's fifth seamer.
Four-Seamer Attack Plan
India are expected to field four seamers.
Jasprit Bumrah is set to return after a long gap and lead the attack. Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep are likely to join him in the pace unit for the Wellington Test.
Gurnoor Brar is tipped to be the fourth specialist seamer. Gill indicated as much in the pre-match press conference, and according to the BCCI, Brar's recent inclusion in the squad has only strengthened that view.
That combination could leave Mohammed Siraj and Anshul Kamboj on the bench for the opening match.
India's predicted XI for the first Test against New Zealand: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Gurnoor Brar and Akash Deep