Harshal Patel has been traded to Gujarat Titans from Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 4 crore
The pacer was acquired by SRH for INR 8 crore at the IPL 2025 auction
The two-time Purple Cap winner has claimed 151 wickets in 124 IPL matches
Gujarat Titans have strengthened their bowling department by acquiring experienced Indian pacer Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad through a player trade ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The two-time Purple Cap winner will now represent the Titans after spending the previous two seasons with the Hyderabad-based franchise.
Harshal was initially acquired by SRH for INR 8 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. However, his stint with the franchise has now come to an end, with Gujarat securing his services for INR 4 crore. The move brings an experienced campaigner into GT's setup as they prepare for another season of the competition.
Harshal Patel Joins Gujarat Titans for INR 4 Crore
Harshal has established himself as one of the most effective Indian fast bowlers in the IPL, particularly because of his variations and ability to deliver in crucial phases. Since making his debut in 2012, the right-arm pacer has featured in 124 matches and picked up 151 wickets.
His most memorable campaigns came in 2021 and 2024, when he finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker on both occasions. Harshal claimed 32 wickets while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2021 before taking 24 wickets for Punjab Kings three years later. These performances earned him two Purple Cap awards and underlined his value as a specialist T20 bowler.
Harshal Patel Adds Experience to Gujarat Titans' Bowling Attack
The trade gives Gujarat Titans another experienced Indian option in their bowling unit. Harshal's ability to rely on slower deliveries, cutters and changes of pace could provide the franchise with an additional weapon, particularly during the middle and death overs.
Having represented four franchises before this move, Harshal brings considerable experience of different team environments and IPL conditions. His arrival will also give him an opportunity to contribute to a new setup and build on his previous achievements.
For Gujarat, securing a bowler with 151 IPL wickets for INR 4 crore represents an important addition as they shape their squad for the 2027 campaign.