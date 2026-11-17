IPL Retention 2027 LIVE: IPL franchises will announce their retained and released players today as the deadline comes to a close. Stay tuned and follow our live updates as teams unveil their updated squads!

IPL Retention 2027 LIVE: The countdown is nearly over as franchises prepare to unveil their updated squads before today's deadline. All teams must submit their lists of retained and released players, offering a clear glimpse into their strategies ahead of the mini-auction. The biggest question once again surrounds MS Dhoni and his availability. Will Dhoni be retained? If yes, how many matches will he feature in after missing the entire previous season? Could we even see Dhoni transition into a coaching role? Another major talking point is the availability of Australian players. With a heavy summer schedule followed by the ODI World Cup on the horizon, Cricket Australia has already hinted at strict workload management. Will this mean star Aussies could miss the upcoming IPL season? If so, will franchises still retain key names such as Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood? We will have all the answers shortly. Stay connected and follow our live blog for the latest updates!

LIVE UPDATES

17 Nov 2026, 12:52:45 pm IST IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Questions Loom Over Australian Cricketers' Availability! A lot of chatter has surrounded Australian cricketers. They have a busy summer ahead with major series, including the Ashes and the 2027 ODI World Cup. There are multiple media reports claiming the potential unavailability of major Australian players like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and others. If this turns out to be true, franchises will have to make tough decisions, and that might create an opportunity for teams to make bargain buys.

17 Nov 2026, 12:27:37 pm IST IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Travis Head to Miss IPL 2027! According to a Cricinfo report, Travis Head is going to miss IPL 2027. He will be prioritising Australian international schedule, packed with a lot of Test matches, followed by 2027 ODI World Cup.

17 Nov 2026, 12:23:12 pm IST IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Big Trades! Let's take a look on the big trades that have happened ahead of the auction! Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have swapped players in one of the blockbuster trade, which saw Hardik Pandya join Kings and Arshdeep move to Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad got engaged in a four-player swap. Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis have joined SRH, while Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards have joined CSK The trade confirmation you have been waiting for is HERE! Two marquee #TeamIndia stars, two franchise and a blockbuster trade 🎇 Hardik Pandya heads to @PunjabKingsIPL and Arshdeep Singh moves to @mipaltan. 📌 Hardik will join #PBKS at a revised fee of INR 18 crore, up from 16.5 crores. 📌 Arshdeep will join #MI at his existing fee of INR 18 crore Details ▶️ https://t.co/i4RpaGg2BE #TATAIPL2027 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 11, 2026

17 Nov 2026, 12:03:25 pm IST IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Future of MS Dhoni? One big question surrounds MS Dhoni! He has led one of the most successful franchises of the tournament. However, the finisher has passed his prime and now continually deals with injuries. Hence, the question arises, will he be retained, or have we already seen the last of him as a player? We guess we will find out in a couple of hours! Are you ready, Superfans? 🦁 #WhistlePodu #IPL2027 https://t.co/zLdA4WWOOu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

17 Nov 2026, 11:59:38 am IST IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Will Wadhera Be Retained! There have been plenty of media reports making the rounds regarding player retentions and releases. One such report focuses on Nehal Wadhera's future! Read the full report here!

17 Nov 2026, 11:52:52 am IST IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Streaming JioHotstar has confirmed live coverage of the event, streaming from 5:40 PM. @Bhardwaj1809 Hi! We would like to inform you that the TATA IPL Retention Special will be available on JioHotstar today from 5:40 PM onwards. You can tune in to JioHotstar and enjoy the show. — JioHotstar_Helps (@hotstar_helps) November 17, 2026