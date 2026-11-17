IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Questions Loom Over Australian Cricketers' Availability!
A lot of chatter has surrounded Australian cricketers. They have a busy summer ahead with major series, including the Ashes and the 2027 ODI World Cup.
There are multiple media reports claiming the potential unavailability of major Australian players like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and others. If this turns out to be true, franchises will have to make tough decisions, and that might create an opportunity for teams to make bargain buys.
IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Travis Head to Miss IPL 2027!
According to a Cricinfo report, Travis Head is going to miss IPL 2027. He will be prioritising Australian international schedule, packed with a lot of Test matches, followed by 2027 ODI World Cup.
IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Big Trades!
Let's take a look on the big trades that have happened ahead of the auction!
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have swapped players in one of the blockbuster trade, which saw Hardik Pandya join Kings and Arshdeep move to Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad got engaged in a four-player swap. Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis have joined SRH, while Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards have joined CSK
IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Future of MS Dhoni?
One big question surrounds MS Dhoni! He has led one of the most successful franchises of the tournament. However, the finisher has passed his prime and now continually deals with injuries. Hence, the question arises, will he be retained, or have we already seen the last of him as a player? We guess we will find out in a couple of hours!
IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Will Wadhera Be Retained!
There have been plenty of media reports making the rounds regarding player retentions and releases. One such report focuses on Nehal Wadhera's future!
IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Streaming
JioHotstar has confirmed live coverage of the event, streaming from 5:40 PM.
IPL 2027 Retention LIVE Updates: Good Morning!
A very warm welcome, cricket fans, to our live coverage of the IPL 2027 retention deadline day! Today is the day franchises must lock in and unviel their finalised list of retained and released players, giving us our first major glimpse into team strategies ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. Stay connected and follow our live blog for the latest updates!