Paradise City is another famous song from Appetite for Destruction. The song builds slowly before an electrifying finish. The song became one of Guns N 'Roses' biggest hits and took shape when five band members were driving back from a gig in a rented van. Slash had written in his book, "I came up with the jangly intro to what became 'Paradise City.' Duff and Izzy picked it up and started playing it while I came up with the chord changes. I started humming a melody and played it over and over. Then Axl chimed in: 'Take me down to the Paradise City.'"