Guns N’ Roses is performing for the first time in Guwahati on November 17, 2026.
A few of the best Guns N' Roses songs include Sweet Child O' Mine and Welcome to the Jungle, to name a few.
Guns N’ Roses will be performing at the Khanapara Veterinary College ground.
It's time to put the party outfit on for Guns N' Roses fans. The American rock band is all set to perform in Guwahati on November 17, 2026. The concert will take place at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground. Guns N' Roses will be performing for the first time in Northeast India. The band, formed in Los Angeles in 1985, is known for its electrifying stage performances. Ahead of their performance in Guwahati, here are the top 10 Guns N' Roses songs that every music enthusiast needs to hear.
Top 10 Guns N' Roses Songs
1. Sweet Child O' Mine
Sweet Child O' Mine showcases the nature of seeing the entire universe in one person. Once you listen to the song, you will feel very vulnerable. Axl Rose wrote the song for his former girlfriend, Erin Everly. According to a report by RollingStone.com, the song was not planned from the beginning. The band members casually started playing the music during the recording sessions for Appetite for Destruction.
2. Welcome to the Jungle
One of the best opening songs on Guns N' Roses' debut album was Welcome to the Jungle. Axl Rose's song was released in 1987 and has been one of the greatest rock anthems. Axl had once revealed that the song was inspired by an uncanny encounter he had with a man in New York. Axl shared, "This black guy came up to me. He said, 'You know where are you are? You in the jungle, baby! You gonna die!'"
3. Paradise City
Paradise City is another famous song from Appetite for Destruction. The song builds slowly before an electrifying finish. The song became one of Guns N 'Roses' biggest hits and took shape when five band members were driving back from a gig in a rented van. Slash had written in his book, "I came up with the jangly intro to what became 'Paradise City.' Duff and Izzy picked it up and started playing it while I came up with the chord changes. I started humming a melody and played it over and over. Then Axl chimed in: 'Take me down to the Paradise City.'"
4. November Rain
Axl Rose reportedly spent years working on the song, starting in 1983. Guns N' Roses' popular song November Rain is inspired by Elton John's Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding. Unlike their energetic rock numbers, November Rain shows the band's emotional side. Axl Rose's soulful vocals and Slash's guitar solo make it a classic, and it remains a masterpiece today.
5. Estranged
Estranged showcases the emotional pain Axl Rose felt when he penned the song. The theme of the song explores the pain of losing the one you love. The nine-minute song is one of the longest tracks, and the lyrics, "Old at heart, but I'm only 28, and I'm much too young to let love break my heart," show how heartbreak takes the central stage.
6. Rocket Queen
Rocket Queen is one song that offers a more hopeful note amid the gritty themes of the Guns N' Roses playlist. In a 1988 interview, Axl shared that he wrote the song for a woman who wanted to start her own band, called Rocket Queen.
7. Mr Brownstone
Mr. Brownstone is one of Axl Rose's best songs. It showcases the band's struggles with drug addiction. Slash wrote in his memoir that he and Izzy Stradlin were sitting in an apartment and discussing their tough lives and frustrations with drug dealers. The song described what an ordinary day looked like for them.
8. Patience
Guns N' Roses song Patience has a different musical style. Fans were stunned to hear the haunting ballad by Izzy Stradlin, with a relaxed composition unlike the band's hard-rock numbers. Patience is one of the most famous tracks.
9. Civil War
When Guns N' Roses was touring in Japan in 1988, Civil War took shape. Axl Rose first came up with the instruments, and the song was created at a time when tensions within the band began to rise. The powerful song was from the band's 1991 album called Use Your Illusion II.
10. Dont' Cry
Dont' Cry was a song first considered for Guns N' RosesRoses't album titled Appetite For Destruction. Axl Rose oved the ,track, as it was reportedly inspired by his feelings for Izzy Stradion's ex-girlfriend.