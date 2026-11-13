Michael B. Jordan directs and stars in The Thomas Crown Affair remake.
Adria Arjona plays the investigator pursuing Crown after a Van Gogh theft.
The heist thriller follows two earlier films released in 1968 and 1999.
The first trailer of The Thomas Crown Affair is here, with Michael B. Jordan stepping into the role of a billionaire art thief whose carefully planned heists lead him into a dangerous game of romance and deception. Directed, produced and led by Jordan, the film marks his feature directorial debut and offers a fresh take on the iconic franchise.
The trailer introduces Jordan as Thomas Crown as a charismatic thief who enjoys staying ahead of the law. His latest heist, however, brings him face to face with an investigator determined to uncover his identity. As their pursuit intensifies, professional rivalry gives way to attraction.
The Thomas Crown Affair trailer teases a game of cat and mouse
The preview opens with Crown and insurance investigator Ms. Bennet, played by Adria Arjona, at a restaurant. She asks him, "Nice place. Tell me something, does this billionaire thing really work?" Crown replies, "Usually."
The trailer then shows Bennet pursuing Crown after he steals a Van Gogh painting. Their exchanges suggest that the investigation will become as much about their chemistry as the stolen artwork. Crown tells her, "Something tells me that once you set your eyes on something you won't stop until you get it," to which Bennet replies, "That's right."
Towards the end, Crown challenges her, "Think you'll get me?" Bennet responds with a playful smirk, leaving their cat-and-mouse game open-ended.
Cast and legacy of The Thomas Crown Affair
The film also stars Ruth Negga, Aubrey Plaza, Danai Gurira, Kenneth Branagh, Pilou Asbæk, Paapa Essiedu and Lily Gladstone. The ensemble brings together actors from across film and television for the new take on the heist story.
The franchise began with the 1968 film starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. It was remade in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo. Jordan now takes on the central role of Thomas Crown, bringing his own interpretation to the enigmatic art thief.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, The Thomas Crown Affair is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027.