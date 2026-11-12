Jensen Huang Caught In Another Affair Scandal: Who Is Nvidia Executive Kimberly Powell?

Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president and general manager of healthcare, joined the company in 2008 and has held several senior leadership roles.
A New York Times report, citing five people familiar with the matter, alleged that Powell and CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital relationship.
Powell is married to Graham Gerade, a co-inventor of a medical imaging viewer application, while neither she nor Huang has publicly commented on the allegations.
Just days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang came under scrutiny over an alleged affair with a Singapore-based executive reportedly suspected by US intelligence officials of being a Chinese spy, the billionaire tech chief is facing fresh allegations of an extramarital relationship. This time, the woman at the centre of the controversy is Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president and general manager of healthcare. A New York Times report, citing five people familiar with the matter, alleged that Huang and Powell had a relationship that was known to some employees at the company. Both are married to other people. The allegations have put Powell, a senior executive who has been with Nvidia since 2008, under an unexpected spotlight.
The allegations emerge amid a separate controversy involving Huang and Alice Huang, a Singapore-based business executive whose alleged links to Chinese intelligence have drawn scrutiny from US officials. Nvidia’s board has already launched an investigation into the latter matter. Neither Jensen Huang nor Kimberly Powell has publicly commented on the reported relationship, and the allegations have not been independently verified.
Who Is Kimberly Powell?
Powell, 48, is a senior Nvidia executive whose work focuses on applying the company’s computing technology to healthcare and medical research.
She joined Nvidia in 2008 as director of worldwide business development for higher education and healthcare. Over the years, she has held several leadership positions, expanding the company’s presence in medical imaging, artificial intelligence and research.
Powell has been Nvidia’s vice president and general manager of healthcare since 2017. In the role, she oversees the company’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms built around accelerated computing, AI and visualisation.
These technologies support applications across medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery and healthcare analytics.
Kimberly Powell’s Career At Nvidia
Powell’s career at Nvidia began with efforts to establish its graphics processing units (GPUs) as accelerator platforms for medical imaging instruments.
She subsequently led the company’s higher education and research business, as well as strategic evangelism programmes, Nvidia AI Labs and the Nvidia Inception programme, which supports technology start-ups.
In 2016, she was promoted to senior director of artificial intelligence business development, leading a team focused on AI-related business initiatives. The following year, she became vice president of healthcare.
Powell has since represented Nvidia at international technology and healthcare conferences, speaking about the use of AI and accelerated computing in medical research and clinical applications.
At Nvidia’s annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose in March, she delivered a presentation on how artificial intelligence could drive breakthroughs in healthcare and biology. The presentation also featured cartoon depictions of Huang.
Powell’s Education And Early Career
Powell holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, with a concentration in computer engineering, from Northeastern University in Massachusetts.
Before joining Nvidia, she worked at Planar Systems, where she was involved in engineering and product management for diagnostic display systems used in medical imaging.
Her professional trajectory has taken her from engineering and product development to business leadership in healthcare technology.
What The New York Times Report Says About Powell And Jensen Huang
The New York Times, citing five people who had worked at Nvidia, reported that Huang, 63, and Powell had an alleged relationship that had not previously been publicly reported. Both are married to other people.
According to two people cited by the newspaper, the pair were seen being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose during Nvidia’s developer conference in March. Three people briefed on the incident told the newspaper that a bystander recorded the interaction on a phone.
The report alleged that Huang’s security personnel noticed the recording, sequestered the bystander and asked the person to sign a nondisclosure agreement. The New York Times said it had not viewed the video.
When contacted by the newspaper and asked about his relationship with Powell, Huang reportedly said, “I don't think you should be talking to me directly,” before ending the call.
Nvidia declined to comment, while Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Who Is Kimberly Powell’s Husband?
Powell is reportedly married to Graham Gerade, whom a Daily Beast report identified as an inventor. The New York Times report on the alleged relationship did not name Powell’s husband.
Gerade is listed as a co-inventor of a medical imaging viewer application, alongside Hamid Tabatabaie and Amy J. Vreeland. A patent for the application was granted in February 2014 after being filed in November 2009.
The application is designed to process and interactively display grayscale medical images with a higher grayscale range on platforms optimised for a lower range. It also allows pixel calculations based on a user’s selection of window centre and window width.
Powell was scheduled to participate in the opening panel of the Milken Institute’s Future of Health Summit. The session, titled Engineering the Next Era of Human Health, was expected to examine how technology could reshape medicine and drug development.
CNN reported that organisers had been informed of Powell’s withdrawal following the allegations about her relationship with Huang.
Nvidia’s Growing Leadership Scrutiny
The allegations involving Powell have emerged as Huang faces scrutiny over a separate reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based executive at Megaspeed. US intelligence officials have reportedly identified Alice Huang as a Chinese intelligence asset, allegations that Beijing has denied.
Following reports about the separate relationship, Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, and apologised to his family and Nvidia employees. The company’s board subsequently opened an independent investigation led by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.
Reports have also suggested that Nvidia’s board is discussing succession planning and potential replacements for Huang. However, as of November 12, no official announcement has been made regarding his departure.
Nvidia’s code of conduct calls on employees to avoid situations that create conflicts, including personal relationships, and states that the company promptly investigates reports of misconduct.
For Powell, the allegations have placed a senior executive with a long career in healthcare technology at the centre of a controversy involving Nvidia’s leadership. Neither she nor Huang has publicly addressed the reported relationship, and the claims remain allegations.