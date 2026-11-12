Jensen Huang Caught In Another Affair Scandal: Who Is Nvidia Executive Kimberly Powell?

Just days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang came under scrutiny over an alleged affair with a Singapore-based executive reportedly suspected by US intelligence officials of being a Chinese spy, the billionaire tech chief is facing fresh allegations of an extramarital relationship. This time, the woman at the centre of the controversy is Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president and general manager of healthcare. A New York Times report, citing five people familiar with the matter, alleged that Huang and Powell had a relationship that was known to some employees at the company. Both are married to other people. The allegations have put Powell, a senior executive who has been with Nvidia since 2008, under an unexpected spotlight.