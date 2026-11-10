Did Trump Know? White House Reportedly Warned Of Nvidia Spy Concern A Year Ago

US intelligence reportedly flagged a suspected Chinese intelligence operation.
Trump was briefed on concerns involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Nvidia's board is investigating whether its chief was targeted.
US President Donald Trump was reportedly warned about a suspected Chinese intelligence operation involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang nearly a year before the allegations became public.
According to an investigation by The New York Times, US intelligence officials had identified Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International, as someone suspected of gathering information for Beijing.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio supervised the preparation of a highly classified memo this spring that warned senior Trump administration officials. They had also flagged her close relationship with the head of one of America's most influential technology companies.
This raises questions about what the Trump administration knew, why the president reportedly chose not to act, and whether concerns about the alleged operation were weighed against the economic and political importance of Nvidia. The company is central to America's artificial intelligence ambitions and its competition with China.
The controversy has also taken a personal turn. Jensen Huang has acknowledged having an affair with Alice Huang. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into whether its chief executive was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company has said it has no reason to believe that national security information or corporate secrets were compromised.
What Did US Intelligence Know?
According to the report, American intelligence agencies had been examining Alice Huang's activities and connections before the allegations became public. Investigators reportedly believed she was gathering information for the Chinese government and had developed a close professional and personal relationship with Jensen Huang.
The intelligence concerns were particularly significant because of Nvidia's position in the global technology industry. Its advanced chips are essential for developing artificial intelligence systems, making the company strategically important to Washington as it tries to maintain its technological lead over Beijing.
When Was Trump Briefed?
The report said Trump was briefed on the intelligence findings around a year earlier but decided not to take action. The White House, CIA, and National Security Agency declined to comment on the report, according to Forbes.
The question is not simply whether the president received the warning, but what he was told about the suspected operation and whether the government had evidence that sensitive information had actually been passed to China. Those details have not been publicly established.
The allegations also come against the backdrop of US concerns about Singapore-based Megaspeed, which purchased Nvidia chips. American officials had reportedly questioned whether the company could be diverting advanced chips to China in violation of US export restrictions. Both Nvidia and Megaspeed have denied wrongdoing.
Why Did Trump Not Act?
The decision not to act was reportedly because Trump was concerned about disrupting Nvidia's chip sales and complicating trade relations with China. The Nvidia chief has become an influential voice in Washington's discussions about artificial intelligence and semiconductor exports.
He has met Trump several times and advocated allowing Nvidia to sell certain advanced chips to China, arguing that American companies should remain competitive in the Chinese market.
The Guardian reported that Trump had allowed Nvidia to resume some chip sales to China in 2025, subject to payments to the US government. The two leaders' relationship has therefore become an important part of the controversy, particularly as Washington tries to prevent Beijing from gaining access to advanced American technology.
Trump has since publicly defended Huang. Speaking to reporters on November 9, he said he had asked the Nvidia chief whether he knew Alice Huang was allegedly a spy. According to Trump, Huang said he had no idea, and the president said he believed him. Trump also confirmed that the FBI was looking into the matter.
What's Next?
Meanwhile, Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into whether its CEO was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company said it had no reason to believe that national security information or Nvidia's trade secrets had been compromised. Huang has pledged to cooperate with the investigation.
China has rejected the espionage allegations. Its Foreign Ministry described the claims as unsubstantiated and an attempt to smear the country.
The central questions remain unanswered: what information, if any, Alice Huang passed to Beijing, whether any sensitive Nvidia or US government information was exposed, and why the reported intelligence warning did not lead to action earlier. The investigations may help establish whether the alleged operation resulted in any breach of sensitive information.