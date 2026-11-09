A May 2026 working paper by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Unpacking the Belém Decision on the Global Goal on Adaptation, examines what is needed to make the framework operational. It identifies gaps in data, capacity and methodologies as potential barriers to the indicators' implementation. The Belém decision does not establish standardised global methodologies or data-collection processes for the indicators. Definitions, metadata and methods still require technical work. The OECD identifies countries' second biennial transparency reports under the Paris Agreement as a possible starting point for testing the indicators and identifying data gaps.