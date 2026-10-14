Kiran Rao named Reply 1988 as a Korean drama she wants to remake.
The 2015 series follows five families and their children in Seoul.
Reply 1988 finale reached a 19.6% rating on South Korean cable television.
Filmmaker Kiran Rao has revealed that she would love to remake the popular Korean drama Reply 1988 for Indian audiences. Speaking on The Popcorn Hour podcast, she praised the series for its heartfelt storytelling and its attention to parents and the close-knit neighbourhood at the centre of the story.
“Best K-drama is a show called Reply 1988. It’s a fantastic show. It’s actually set in 1988. In fact, that’s something I would love to remake," she said.
Why Kiran Rao loves Reply 1988
For Rao, the Korean drama’s biggest strength lies in how it treats its older characters. The parents have their own emotional lives, concerns and relationships rather than existing only to support the younger generation.
“The genuine jewel of this show is the older women, the mothers, and the fathers. They are just so good. It’s set in a para, as they call it, a neighbourhood in Seoul in 1988. In fact, in Kolkata also you call it para only," she added.
What is Reply 1988 about?
Released in 2015, Reply 1988 follows five families living along the same alley in Seoul’s Ssangmun-dong neighbourhood. Their children navigate friendship, school, first love and family expectations as the story moves between 1988 and their adult lives.
The 20-episode series, directed by Shin Won Ho and written by Lee Woo Jung, balances teenage romance with the parents’ financial worries, marital troubles and unfulfilled dreams. Shared meals, open doors and neighbours helping one another give the show much of its warmth.
The series became a major hit, with its finale recording a 19.6% viewership rating on South Korean cable network tvN. In December 2025, the network marked its 10th anniversary with a special featuring members of the original cast.
Kiran Rao’s latest directorial
Rao last directed Laapataa Ladies in 2023. The film follows two newly married women who are mistakenly exchanged during a train journey, setting off a series of unexpected events.
An Indian adaptation of Reply 1988 could offer Rao another opportunity to explore family, community and the everyday lives of ordinary people.