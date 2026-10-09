What A Boss Wants Teaser: Sung Hoon And Oh Se Young’s Unusual First Meeting Sparks Romance

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Their unusual first encounter sets up a romance filled with mistaken identities, a three-month contract and unexpected feelings.

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What A Boss Wants
What A Boss Wants Teaser Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • What a Boss Wants stars Sung Hoon and Oh Se Young in a romance.

  • The teaser reveals a three-month contract and a singer’s secret identity.

  • The Korean drama premieres in November.

The first teaser for What a Boss Wants offers a glimpse of an unusual romance between a wealthy company heir and an indie singer with a secret identity. Starring Sung Hoon and Oh Se Young, the upcoming Korean drama mixes workplace troubles, mistaken identities and growing attraction.

What a Boss Wants teaser introduces its leads

Sung Hoon plays Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol heir who struggles with his sense of taste and turns to artificial intelligence to save his failing entertainment company. After declaring, “I’ll have to create one myself. A celebrity who doesn't cause trouble," he sets out to find a singer whose voice he heard on an album.

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Oh Se Young plays Lee Eun Chae, a telemarketer who transforms into Soo, the red-haired lead vocalist of indie band India Red. Their first meeting takes an awkward turn when Do Hyuk catches Eun Chae pretending to be a doctor. Later, after spotting her on an album cover, he begins questioning her identity.

“Lee Eun Chae, who are you, really?” he wonders after noticing a red dress in her bag.

A three-month contract brings unexpected romance

Do Hyuk eventually offers Eun Chae a contract for three months, bringing the two closer. The teaser hints at romantic tension when Eun Chae accidentally falls into his arms after leaning against his door. Confused by his own reaction, Do Hyuk asks, “Why is my heart racing?”

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This K-drama is based on a web novel of the same name. Park Jung Hak plays Do Hyuk’s father, Kwon Tae Woong, while Lee Choong Joo appears as his friend Seo Jin Woo.

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What a Boss Wants premieres on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

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