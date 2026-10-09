Jung admitted that the role initially felt daunting because of the many existing portrayals he could use as references. “At first, it was a very burdensome project. There was the challenge of expressing multiple personalities, and there were also so many great existing references. I asked myself whether I could achieve more than that as an actor. But the script was so good, and there were reliable actors I could lean on, so I wanted to give it a try at least once,” he said.