Mate will stage its first solo concerts in 12 years following its reunion.
Lim Heon Il and Jung Joon Il reunited at The Glow 2026 in March.
The two Seoul concerts are scheduled for December 19 and 20.
South Korean band Mate will hold its first solo concert in 12 years following an enthusiastic response to its reunion performance earlier this year. The group, known for its emotional sound and memorable melodies, is preparing to return to the stage after years of its members pursuing separate careers.
Mate reunion performance at The Glow 2026
According to music industry sources on October 8, Mate’s reunion at The Glow 2026 in March helped pave the way for the upcoming concerts. Lim Heon Il and Jung Joon Il performed under the band’s name for the first time in years, drawing an enthusiastic response from fans.
The performance renewed interest in the group and gave listeners the chance to see the musicians together again. Their December shows will build on that response, bringing the two members back together for a dedicated concert rather than a festival appearance.
Mate’s music and journey since debut
Mate debuted in 2009 with its first full-length album, Be Mate. The band built a following through its emotional arrangements and lyrical melodies, with songs such as Geuriwo, Haneuleul Nara and Nan Neoreul Saranghae becoming part of its musical identity.
Jung Joon Il’s expressive vocals and lyrics about heartbreak and longing were central to the group’s appeal. Mate’s activities later became less frequent as its members completed military service and Lee Hyun Jae pursued an acting career.
Lim Heon Il and Jung Joon Il continued making music independently during this period. Their reunion in March marked a return to performing together as Mate, raising hopes that the band would share the stage again.
Mate concert dates and venue
The band’s 2026 Mate Solo Concert: be with mate will take place on December 19 and 20 at Woori WON Banking Hall in Blue Square, Seoul. The first show is scheduled to begin at 6 pm on December 19, followed by a 5 pm performance on December 20.
The two concerts will mark Mate’s first solo shows in 12 years and offer fans another opportunity to experience the band’s music live.