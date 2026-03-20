BTS Comeback Concert: South Korea Ramps Up Security Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Show

For the past five-and-a-half years, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have either worked on solo projects or served the mandatory military service in South Korea. Now, the seven-member K-pop group is back with their fifth studio album, Arirang, which was released today with 14 tracks. This will be followed by a free live concert at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday (March 21). It will be streamed live on Netflix.