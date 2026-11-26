Guitarist and songwriter Andy Taylor has died after a long fight with cancer.
He was 65.
Taylor was synonymous with the celebrated rock band, Duran Duran.
Andy Taylor, aged 65, has passed away. His guitar work was a key catalyst in the UK rock outfit Duran Duran's breakthrough onto the international stage during the 1980s. He died after years of battling stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2018.
Taylor’s wife Tracey Jane posted a statement on the band’s official website Wednesday, “To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.”
She talked about his arduous battle with cancer, “He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life. The kindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful.”
“We will miss him every single day,” she wrapped.
Duran Duran's Greatest Hits
A three-album winning streak between 1981 and 1983 marked the height of the band's dominance, yielding everything from electrifying party tracks like “Girls on Film” and “Union of the Snake” to somber ballads such as “Save a Prayer” and “The Chauffeur.” Momentum carried into later years with smash singles including “New Moon on Monday,” “The Wild Boys,” and “Come Undone,” while their status as global icons was sealed in 1985 through a Live Aid appearance and the recording of the 007 theme “A View to a Kill.” Andy co-wrote several of Duran Duran’s biggest hits, including "Hungry Like the Wolf", "Rio" and "Girls on Film". He joined the band in 1980.
Duran Duran's Statement on Andy's Passing
In a statement, the band said, whose surviving members include Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes, added, “Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.”
The statement continued, “His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge."
“It was great to make music with him again when the original five reunited in the early 2000s, and that time together, both on stage and in the studio, meant a tremendous amount to all of us,” they added. “When we were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Andy was too unwell to join us, but his words that night reminded everyone of his strength and the bond we shared.”
Andy released his last solo album "Man's a Wolf to Man" in 2023.