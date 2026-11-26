Arjun Rampal turns 54, celebrating a career spanning over 25 years.
His reported collection includes five luxury cars and an Indian cruiser.
Mercedes SLR McLaren and Indian Chief Dark Horse stand out.
Arjun Rampal turns 54 on November 26, and the actor has plenty to celebrate professionally. After beginning his career as a model, Rampal made his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001) and gradually established himself as an actor capable of moving between romantic leads, complex characters and antagonists. His performances in Don, Rock On!!, Om Shanti Om and Daddy remain significant milestones in his filmography. More recently, his portrayal of Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) brought him renewed attention, while Satluj offered a very different showcase of his acting abilities.
Away from the screen, Rampal has also been associated with an impressive collection of luxury automobiles and motorcycles. The actor's interest in driving is not entirely a matter of speculation. In a 2014 Rediff interview, he revealed that he preferred being behind the wheel, naming his Range Rover and BMW 7-Series as his current vehicles at the time. Over the years, reports have also linked him to performance cars and premium SUVs. On his birthday, here's a look at six cars and bikes associated with Arjun Rampal's reported collection.
Arjun Rampal Car Collection: 5 Luxury Cars And A Bike
1. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren
One of the most striking cars associated with Rampal is the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. The actor's acquisition of the high-performance sports car was reported by Hindustan Times in August 2010. He had also shared a photograph of the grey, chrome-plated machine on Twitter, describing it as a beauty. Developed through a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and McLaren, the SLR combines a distinctive design with serious performance credentials. Its presence in Rampal's reported garage reflects his interest in automobiles that offer more than just everyday practicality.
2. Porsche Cayenne
The Porsche Cayenne is another luxury SUV that has repeatedly featured in reports about Rampal's automobile collection. Known for combining the practicality of an SUV with Porsche's performance-oriented engineering, the Cayenne offers a different driving experience from a conventional luxury vehicle. The actor's association with the model was mentioned in a 2021 birthday feature by Instant Bollywood and a 2023 automobile listicle by Techlusive. It is among the more frequently reported vehicles linked to his garage.
3. BMW X5
Rampal has also been associated with the BMW X5, particularly the 3.0i variant. The premium SUV appeared in Techlusive's 2023 feature on his reported car collection. The X5 is known for its combination of road presence, performance and comfort, making it a popular choice among luxury SUV buyers. It also fits into the actor's reported preference for vehicles that can handle everyday city driving while offering a more powerful experience on longer journeys.
4. Range Rover
The Range Rover is perhaps one of the better-documented associations in Rampal's automobile history. In his 2014 Rediff interview, the actor specifically named a Range Rover among his current vehicles. He was also spotted discussing the model after sharing a video of Mumbai's waterlogged roads in September 2019. When a social media user questioned his use of a luxury vehicle, Rampal responded humorously that the video had been filmed from his Alto. The exchange offered a glimpse of his association with the SUV beyond the usual celebrity car-collection reports.
5. BMW 7-Series
The BMW 7-Series completes the list of luxury cars that Rampal has personally identified in an interview. In his December 2014 conversation with Rediff, the actor was asked about his current set of wheels and named the Range Rover and BMW 7-Series. The flagship sedan is known for its spacious interiors, premium cabin experience and executive appeal. Unlike the more performance-oriented SLR McLaren, the 7-Series represents the comfort and refinement associated with high-end luxury motoring.
6. Indian Chief Dark Horse
Moving from four wheels to two, Rampal's motorcycle association is equally interesting. The actor has been seen riding an Indian Chief Dark Horse, a heavyweight cruiser from American manufacturer Indian Motorcycle. In January 2024, Cartoq reported that he had shared a video of himself riding the matte-black motorcycle on Instagram.
The publication identified it as his Indian Chief Dark Horse and reported its then price at approximately ₹23 lakh. Powered by a 1,890cc Thunderstroke V-twin engine, the cruiser is built around a muscular design and substantial road presence. Rampal was also seen checking out another rider's Indian Springfield during the group ride, although that motorcycle was not his.
Arjun Rampal's Career Continues To Gather Momentum
From receiving the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for Rock On!! to playing the formidable Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Rampal has continued to find new dimensions as a performer. His reported automobile collection offers another glimpse into his interests away from cinema. While the exact status of every vehicle in his garage is not publicly established, his association with everything from a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren to an Indian Chief Dark Horse makes for an interesting birthday retrospective.