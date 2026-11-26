Away from the screen, Rampal has also been associated with an impressive collection of luxury automobiles and motorcycles. The actor's interest in driving is not entirely a matter of speculation. In a 2014 Rediff interview, he revealed that he preferred being behind the wheel, naming his Range Rover and BMW 7-Series as his current vehicles at the time. Over the years, reports have also linked him to performance cars and premium SUVs. On his birthday, here's a look at six cars and bikes associated with Arjun Rampal's reported collection.