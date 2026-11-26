What is a Defamation notice?

A defamation notice is a formal legal communication sent to a person or organisation when someone believes that false statements have harmed their reputation. It typically asks the recipient to take specific corrective steps, such as removing the disputed content, issuing a clarification or apology and refraining from repeating the claims. In Shah Rukh Khan’s case, the notice reportedly seeks the removal of the Instagram reel and associated captions, along with written confirmation that the demands have been met within 48 hours. A legal notice is not, by itself, a court ruling or a finding that defamation has taken place.