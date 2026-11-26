Shah Rukh Khan sends a defamation notice to influencer Suvigya Sharma.
Legal notice demands removal of the viral Anant Ambani interaction reel.
Sharma responds, questioning SRK’s objection and citing freedom of expression.
Shah Rukh Khan has sent a legal notice to social media influencer Suvigya Sharma over an Instagram reel featuring the actor’s interaction with businessman Anant Ambani. The video sparked claims that Shah Rukh was asked to remain silent during an interaction involving spiritual leader Sadhguru. The actor’s legal team has described the claims as false and defamatory. As reported by India Today, the notice was dated November 23 and sets out five demands for the content creator.
Why did Shah Rukh Khan send a legal notice?
The viral reel featured footage of Anant Ambani interacting with Sadhguru, alongside a separate clip showing a conversation between Shah Rukh and Ambani. Sharma’s caption suggested that the actor had been asked to remain silent during the interaction.
In the notice, Shah Rukh’s legal team described the content as “mischievous, misleading and defamatory”. It alleged that the caption distorted the context of the interaction and could damage the actor’s public image and reputation.
Citing Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with defamation, the notice asked Sharma to remove the disputed reel, stop circulating the claim and delete or correct the accompanying captions. He was also directed to preserve the original footage and related publication records. Written confirmation of compliance was sought within 48 hours.
Influencer Suvigya Sharma responds to Shah Rukh Khan
Following the legal notice, Sharma responded in another video, questioning the actor’s objection to the reel and arguing that his comments were protected by freedom of expression.
"So, the man who allegedly told Shah Rukh Khan to shut up did not insult him? Or does Shah Rukh Khan lack the courage to say he was insulted? But apparently, we have insulted him," he claimed in the video.
The exchange has drawn attention online, with the original clip continuing to circulate alongside competing interpretations of the interaction. Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team has maintained that the claims made in the reel are misleading and defamatory. The notice gives Sharma 48 hours to confirm that its demands have been met.
What is a Defamation notice?
A defamation notice is a formal legal communication sent to a person or organisation when someone believes that false statements have harmed their reputation. It typically asks the recipient to take specific corrective steps, such as removing the disputed content, issuing a clarification or apology and refraining from repeating the claims. In Shah Rukh Khan’s case, the notice reportedly seeks the removal of the Instagram reel and associated captions, along with written confirmation that the demands have been met within 48 hours. A legal notice is not, by itself, a court ruling or a finding that defamation has taken place.
What is Shah Rukh Khan currently working on?
Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of King, his upcoming action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.
The film's production is in its final stages, with the team recently completing a shooting schedule at a Formula One circuit in Delhi.